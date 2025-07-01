Kansas City Current Defender Izzy Rodriguez Inks Three-Year Contract Extension

July 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current and defender Izzy Rodriguez have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, the club announced on Tuesday. Previously under contract through 2025, Rodriguez will now remain in Kansas City through the 2028 season.

"We're beyond thrilled that Izzy will keep developing her game in Kansas City, and we can't wait to watch her continue to shine," said general manager Caitlin Carducci. "She has demonstrated a tremendous commitment to the club since she joined the Current which certainly does not go unnoticed by staff, players and supporters alike. Izzy is also the gold standard for what it means to be a great teammate. She's a true student of the game with such a bright future."

Rodriguez first signed with the Kansas City Current ahead of the 2022 season after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft following a standout career at Ohio State University. She then re-signed a two-year deal with the Current in 2023.

Having played the entirety of her professional career in Kansas City, Rodriguez has totaled 93 appearances, 52 starts, four goals, 10 assists and over 5,000 minutes across all competitions. Her eight regular season assists are tied for second in franchise history. She has twice been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month presented by Amazon Prime, most recently in April 2025.

"I couldn't be more excited to be staying in Kansas City to continue my career," said Rodriguez. "The Current has cultivated a championship environment that I am so grateful to be a part of. I'm looking forward to working to bring a trophy to the city and the best fans!"

A native of Canton, Mich., Rodriguez's rookie season included 16 appearances with one assist during regular season play. She followed that with three goals and two assists in 2023 highlighted by the game-winning assist against the Seattle Reign on Aug. 18. The 2024 campaign saw her produce one goal and two assists, and she played a key role in the Current's NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup win as well as their run in the NWSL Playoffs. She has three assists so far in 2025, having played in all 13 contests while logging a full 90 minutes in eight of them.

Rodriguez earned her first United States Women's National Team (USWNT) call-up earlier this summer, and her debut came as a starter in an international friendly against the Republic of Ireland on June 29. She logged a full 90 minutes in the 4-0 win and scored in the 42nd minute, becoming the 24th player in the team's 40-year history to score in their first USWNT appearance. Additionally, Rodriguez was the first USWNT player to score as part of the starting lineup in their debut since 2013.

Prior to her USWNT berth, Rodriguez had a lengthy tenure on various youth national teams. She played in all three matches at the 2016 Concacaf U-17 Championship, helping the Stars and Stripes win the title and clinch a World Cup berth. She then played in two matches at the 2016 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Two years later, she guided the U.S. to a runner-up finish at the 2018 U-20 Concacaf Championship and saw action in two group stage matches at the 2018 FIFA U-20 World Cup.







