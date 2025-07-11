Kansas City Current Forward Alex Pfeiffer Returns to Active Roster

July 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has removed forward Alex Pfeiffer from the season ending injury (SEI) list. Her return to the active roster comes ahead of the Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri, a four-team tournament hosted by the Current on July 12 and 15 at CPKC Stadium.

Pfeiffer, who signed with the Kansas City Current in October 2023, was placed on the SEI list in July 2024 after a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus. Her rookie season in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) was cut short after 10 appearances.

Inking her first professional contract at just 15 years and 338 days old, Pfeiffer became the fourth youngest player signed in NWSL history and the club's first player through the league's Under-18 Entry Mechanism. She made an immediate impact by scoring the game-winning goal in her professional debut on March 16, 2024, against the Portland Thorns, making her the youngest goal scorer in league history at 16 years, 3 months and 20 days old.

Before joining the professional ranks, Pfeiffer starred for St. Louis Scott Gallagher in the ECNL, earning Under-17 Player of the Year honors in 2023 and helping her team secure back-to-back national titles. Internationally, she has represented the United States at the U-15, U-16 and U-17 levels. She helped the U-15 squad win the 2022 Concacaf Championship and guided the U-16 team to a win at the 2023 French Mondial Montaigu Tournament. Pfeiffer contributed six goals in five appearances during the 2024 Concacaf U-17 Championship where the U.S. team won the title. Also at the U-17 level, she had a hat trick in a friendly with Japan in September 2023.

Pfeiffer will be available for selection at the Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional sport team. The four-team tournament will take place July 12 and 15 with the Kansas City Current, fellow NWSL team Chicago Stars FC and Brazilian Serie A1 clubs Corinthians SC and Palmeiras. The event features doubleheaders at CPKC Stadium on both matchdays, with a consolation and championship match to round out the event on July 15.







