A New Era in Motion: Wave FC Charging into Second Half with Identity Still Unfolding

July 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Halfway through the 2025 NWSL season, San Diego Wave FC sit third in the table and squarely in the playoff conversation. It's a strong position for any Club, but for Wave, it feels like only the surface has been scratched.

A nine-match run with just one loss has solidified San Diego as one of the league's most consistent teams entering the international break. They're defending with confidence, attacking in transition, and finishing chances on goal - all something that was missing in 2024. And yet, if you ask the players, there's a belief that something more is still out there.

"I think the whole first half of the season, and I've consistently been saying it, we haven't seen the best of what we are capable of," said captain Kailen Sheridan. "We are hoping to get that out of us by the end of this season, in the second half."

The kind of honesty and self-assessment defines the Wave's current identity - grounded, but ambitious. The results speak for themselves but Sheridan remains focused on what's still ahead.

"There are glimpses - glimpses in training, glimpses in the games so far, but I don't think we've put out the performance of what we are capable of in terms of our best," said Sheridan.

It's the message echoed throughout the locker room, with a squad balancing World Cup veterans and emerging talent, the chemistry continues to build. The is room to grow but overall the ideation that has been instilled from Jonas Eidevall on the field, is starting to be seen across San Diego and putting the rest of the NWSL on notice.

The FIFA window break offers a rare pause with a chance to recalibrate in what is a long season. When the league resumes, the push begins. For San Diego, that means embracing both who they are and who they strive to be.

"I'm very confident to get some time, to get cohesive [and] get better chemistry, understand each other better," Sheridan said. "The second half will look a lot better."

In a league known for being anyone's game on any day of the week, it has to be noted that Wave FC's trajectory remains one of the most compelling.







