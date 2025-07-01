Bay FC Announces Mid-Season Roster Updates and New Contracts for Five Players Ahead of NWSL Free Agency

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today a series of player transactions and roster updates ahead of the opening of the NWSL Free Agency Window. The club has reached new contract agreements with four players, including goalkeeper Emmie Allen, defender Joelle Anderson, defender Maddie Moreau and midfielder Jamie Shepherd. All four have signed two-year agreements through 2027 with a mutual option for 2028.

In addition, forward Catherine Paulson has been signed to a new contract through the end of the 2025 season. The Los Altos native and Stanford product had previously signed a short-term contract through June 30.

"Each of these players have played pivotal roles in this club's growth," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "They have developed into established professionals, representing our club and the Bay Area with the utmost professionalism and passion for the game. We're proud to have them represent Bay FC for the next two seasons as we continue to build on our ambitions."

"Catherine has worked hard throughout this season and showed an incredible attitude and mentality," Montoya continued. "Her presence on the field is felt in every session. As we prepare for the second half of the season, we are confident that her work ethic will be vital towards our playoff efforts."

Allen, Moreau, and Shepherd are each in their second NWSL season. Allen made her NWSL debut last month, earning the starting nod June 13 vs. defending champion Orlando and tallying three saves. Moreau and Shepherd have each seen their roles grow in their second year, with Moreau tallying two starts May 17 vs. Angel City and May 24 at Houston Dash, helping the club to consecutive results. Shepherd has made six appearances across 54 minutes as a substitute this season after tallying two regular season appearances in her rookie campaign.

San Jose native Anderson, playing her second season in the Bay Area after beginning her career in Houston, has contributed all over the field for the club. Starting the season in a new position, the center back has tallied one goal and two assists across eight starts and 11 appearances.

Paulson was added to Bay FC's roster in March on a short-term contract through June 30, returning to the club for her second season. She has been selected to the matchday roster six times in 2025 and was part of the club's inaugural roster in 2024, joining the team as a National Team Replacement Player in August before signing a guaranteed contract through the end of the 2024 season in October.

Per the NWSL Collective Bargaining Agreement, players may engage in free agency conversations with interested teams beginning today, July 1. Players can't join a new club until the 2026 season and will continue playing for their current clubs through the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Bay FC next takes the pitch for the club's Summer Series, a pair of friendly matches vs. in-state rival Angel City FC and Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds. Angel City visits PayPal Park July 19, and the Urawa Red Diamonds will visit the Bay Area the following week for an international club friendly July 27. NWSL regular season play resumes Aug. 2 vs. Houston Dash following the league's summer break. Tickets are available now at Bay FC.com/tickets.







