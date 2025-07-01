Ella Masar to Serve as Interim Head Coach of Chicago Stars FC

July 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced that interim head coach, Masaki Hemmi, will be departing the club to pursue other opportunities, effective July 3. Assistant coach, Ella Masar, will serve as interim head coach while the Chicago Stars secure a new head coach.

"I'm incredibly grateful for my time with the Chicago Stars and the opportunity to work alongside such talented players and staff," said Masaki Hemmi. "While it's bittersweet to be leaving, the club has a bright future ahead. I'll forever be thankful for the time I had with Chicago Stars FC."

"We thank Masaki Hemmi for stepping up as interim head coach and working tirelessly to bring out the best in our players," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "While we are grateful for his time and dedication to the club, we fully support him taking the next step in his coaching career. We wish him much success as he pursues this exciting opportunity."

Chicago Stars FC has been carrying out an extensive head coach search since parting ways with Lorne Donaldson in May.

"We are well underway in our thorough head coaching search," said Chicago Stars FC president, Karen Leetzow. "We have narrowed down the candidate pool and expect to appoint a new head coach soon. While we have a lot of building ahead, we look forward to turning the page to the second half of our season and starting a new chapter for the team."

Hemmi joined the club in 2024 as first assistant coach, helping lead the Chicago Stars' return to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) playoffs after the club finished at the bottom of the NWSL table in 2023. After a 1-5-0 start to the 2025 NWSL regular season landing the Chicago Stars back at the bottom of the table, Hemmi stepped in as interim head coach April 30. Under Hemmi, the Stars maintained a 0-4-3 record, improving to 13th place in the table with a 1-9-3 overall record heading into the NWSL midseason break. Prior to becoming the first Japanese head coach in the NWSL, acting or otherwise, Hemmi served as director of player personnel and first assistant coach at United Soccer League club, New Mexico United, from 2022-2023. Hemmi also spent time as an associate head coach preparing players for the Tokyo Olympics at Japanese side, INAC Kobe of the WE League, in 2021.

A former Chicago Star herself, Ella Masar begins her second stint as interim head coach for the club, previously serving as acting head coach at the end of the 2023 season. Masar will continue working closely with assistant coaches, Karina Báez and Brenton Saylor, as the trio remains focused on leadership and stability prior to a permanent head coach being named. Masar has spent more than two decades in professional soccer as a player and coach, joining the Chicago Stars as an assistant coach in January 2023. Most recently, Masar was selected to join the United States Women's National Team coaching staff for the April international window.

The Chicago Stars would like to thank Masaki Hemmi for devotion to the club and the players throughout his time as both assistant and interim head coach, and wish him all best in his future endeavors.







