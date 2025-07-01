Chicago Stars FC Agree to Contract Extension with Forward Jameese Joseph

July 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC agreed to a contract extension with forward, Jameese Joseph. The Maryland native will continue with the Stars through the 2028 season with a mutual option for 2029.

"I'm honored to keep representing this team and city," said Jameese Joseph. "Let's keep building- the best is yet to come!"

"Over the past two seasons Jameese has shown how talented a player she is," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "We are confident that she can become one of the best players in the league and we want her to be with Chicago for years to come."

Joseph was drafted by the Chicago Stars with the first pick in the second round of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft from North Carolina State University. Having stood out during preseason camp, the forward quickly earned herself a contract with the Stars through 2026, and in her first season, made 27 appearances with 12 starts across all competitions. Joseph announced her arrival to the league June 28 in a match against San Diego. In front of a road crowd, the forward put on a show starting in the 67th minute when Joseph took the ball off a San Diego Wave defender and found Mallory Swanson for the goal. Two minutes later, Joseph took advantage of another Wave defender who was tracking backwards to reach the ball. Joseph chased down the defender, taking the ball off their foot and dribbling around the keeper before scoring Chicago's third goal of the night.

The rookie ended her first season in the NWSL in similar fashion during the team's playoff match against the Orlando Pride. Joseph rushed the keeper, who was unable to pick the ball up, and stole the ball to earn the team's only goal, making Joseph the second-youngest player to score in an NWSL playoff match.

In 2025, Joseph has made 10 appearances for the club, including nine starts and has one goal with two assists for the Stars. The forward has also been called up to participate in youth national team camps for the United States, starting with the Futures Camp held in January and two selections to the U-23 youth teams. In the team's match against Bay FC, Joseph recorded two assists, making her the seventh Chicago Star in club history to record multiple assists in a match.

The Chicago Stars take a break from NWSL action to participate in the Teal Rising Cup July 12-15 in Kansas City alongside the Kansas City Current and Brazilian sides Corinthians SC and Palmeiras. Chicago kicks the tournament off July 12 against Corinthians SC at 4:30 p.m. CT. The winner of that match will take on the winner of the second match July 15 at 8 p.m. CT. The Stars then return to NWSL play August 1 in a home match against Gotham FC. Tickets and more information about the match can be found at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.