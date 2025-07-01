Where to Watch: Gotham FC Players Begin International Campaigns

July 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

A busy week of international competition awaits several Gotham FC players as they represent their countries at the UEFA Women's Euro.

The U.S. Women's National Team is also back in action, with a high-profile rivalry match against Canada on deck in the Allstate Continental Clásico. Fans can catch Gotham FC standouts on screens throughout the week, with several marquee matchups airing on major broadcast and streaming platforms.

Below is the full schedule of this week's international matches featuring Gotham FC players, along with broadcast information:

Wednesday, July 2

United States vs. Canada - 7:30 p.m. ET TNT, truTV, and Max (English); Universo and Peacock (Spanish)

Thursday, July 3

Spain vs. Portugal - 3 p.m. ET FOX

Friday, July 4

Denmark vs. Sweden - 12 p.m. ET FS1

Germany vs. Poland - 3 p.m. ET FOX

Saturday, July 5

France vs. England - 3 p.m. ET FOX

Stay tuned to Gotham FC's social channels for updates, highlights, and player performances throughout the international window.







