Where to Watch: Gotham FC Players Begin International Campaigns
July 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
A busy week of international competition awaits several Gotham FC players as they represent their countries at the UEFA Women's Euro.
The U.S. Women's National Team is also back in action, with a high-profile rivalry match against Canada on deck in the Allstate Continental Clásico. Fans can catch Gotham FC standouts on screens throughout the week, with several marquee matchups airing on major broadcast and streaming platforms.
Below is the full schedule of this week's international matches featuring Gotham FC players, along with broadcast information:
Wednesday, July 2
United States vs. Canada - 7:30 p.m. ET TNT, truTV, and Max (English); Universo and Peacock (Spanish)
Thursday, July 3
Spain vs. Portugal - 3 p.m. ET FOX
Friday, July 4
Denmark vs. Sweden - 12 p.m. ET FS1
Germany vs. Poland - 3 p.m. ET FOX
Saturday, July 5
France vs. England - 3 p.m. ET FOX
Stay tuned to Gotham FC's social channels for updates, highlights, and player performances throughout the international window.
