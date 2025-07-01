Five Houston Dash Players Eligible for Free Agency
July 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League and NWSL Player Association announced the list of eligible free agents that can now begin negotiations for their 2026 Standard Player Agreements. The list includes five Houston Dash players.
MF Belle Briede, FW Evelina Duljan, FW Ryan Gareis, DF Katie Lind, and GK Abby Smith are currently under contract through the 2025 regular season. This is the second free agency period for the league following the new collective bargaining agreement signed in Aug. 2024. This is the first window to feature a full six-month window prior to the expiration of a NWSL Standard Player Agreement.
