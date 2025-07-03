Lexington Sporting Club Names Masaki Hemmi as Head Coach of Gainbridge Super League Women's Team

July 3, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to welcome Masaki Hemmi as the new head coach of the club's women's team, which will compete in the upcoming 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Hemmi joins Lexington following a successful stint as interim head coach of Chicago Stars FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). He stepped into the role earlier this year and helped stabilize the team's performance, earning a draw in his first match and bringing fresh energy to the squad.

"I'm incredibly excited and truly honored to have the opportunity to lead Lexington Sporting Club into the 2025/26 season and beyond," said Hemmi.

Originally from Tokyo, Japan, Hemmi moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico, at age 16 and has since built a career in soccer that reflects both global perspective and deep roots in the game. He played collegiately at the Colorado School of Mines and the University of New Mexico before shifting his focus to coaching and player development.

"My passion lies in developing every individual within the organization to maximize our collective potential and drive the highest probability of success," said Coach Hemmi. "I will give everything I have to help establish Lexington Sporting Club as a fortress for professional soccer, both in this country and on the global stage."

Over the past decade, Hemmi has earned a strong reputation across levels of the game. In 2021, he served as associate head coach for INAC Kobe of Japan's WE League, helping prepare the team in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics. He later held roles as first assistant coach and director of player personnel for New Mexico United (USL Championship) and was named interim head coach in 2023. He joined the coaching staff of Chicago Stars FC in 2024 and was elevated to interim head coach in 2025.

"We are proud to introduce Coach Masaki as the new head coach of our women's team," said Stephen Dawahare, Lexington SC Ownership. "With a proven track record in the NWSL, USL, and abroad, he brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the modern game. His extensive knowledge of women's football and the USL ecosystem will be invaluable as we aim to elevate our team to new heights. We believe his leadership will foster a culture of excellence and drive our players to achieve their best."

Hemmi will arrive in Lexington in the coming days and begin working with staff and players as the club prepares for its first preseason friendly against Racing Louisville FC on July 13, 2025, at Lynn Family Stadium.

