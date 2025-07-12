Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever - July 13

July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings wrap up their three-game road swing at the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Tipoff at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for noon CT with the game airing nationally on ABC. Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo will have the call with Holly Rowe reporting.

The Wings and Fever met on June 27 at American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas, playing in front of a record-setting crowd while establishing viewership standards as well. With 20,409 fans in attendance, it became just the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to be played in front of 20,000 people, while also breaking a franchise regular-season record.

Dallas trailed by as many as 23 in the contest before taking a fourth-quarter lead. Indiana would go on to win 94-86 despite 27 points from Paige Bueckers.

With Caitlin Clark sidelined for the June 27 game due to injury, Sunday's game is expected to be the first Bueckers-Clark showdown in the WNBA. They faced off twice in college while Bueckers was at UConn and Clark at Iowa. For more on their matchup history, see below.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on ABC. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Fever Schedule & Results

6/27 @ DAL L, 86-94

7/13 @ IND Noon CT (ABC)

8/1 @ DAL 6:30 p.m. CT (ION)

8/12 @ IND 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Indiana leads the all-time series 39-35

Game Status Report

Arike Ogunbowale - Probable (Left Thumb)

DiJonai Carrington - Out (Rib)

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Maddy Siegrist - Out (Right Knee)

Notable Storylines 

Bueckers-Clark History... All eyes will be on the Paige Bueckers - Caitlin Clark showdown on Sunday. The two faced off twice in college when Bueckers was at Connecticut and Clark at Iowa. They first met in the 2021 NCAA Sweet 16, with UConn scoring a 92-72 win. Bueckers had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Clark had 21 points, three rebounds and five assists. Their most recent meeting came in the 2024 Final Four, with Iowa winning 71-69. Bueckers had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Clark posted 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Rise Of The Rookies... While No. 1 overall draft pick Paige Bueckers gets a lot of the headlines, two other Dallas Wing rookie guards have been progressing at a rapid pace. Over the first 13 games of the season, Aziaha James averaged just 2.0 points per game, with her highest output being nine points. Since then, James has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight contests, including the second-highest showing by a rookie in the WNBA this season with her 28-point outing in the win over Phoenix on July 3. She has averaged 14.9 points per game over the last eight contests. Similarly, JJ Quinerly averaged just 3.1 points per game over the first 17 games. Since being moved into the starting lineup, Quinerly has averaged 16.5 points per game, including a career-high 18 points in Monday's setback to the Mercury. Dallas boasts four of the top-14 rookie scorers in the WNBA this season, including league-leader Bueckers, James (No. 7), Quinerly (No. 13) and Luisa Geiselsöder (No. 14).

A Change Can Do You Good ... The Wings traded for center Li Yueru on June 14 with Yueru making her Dallas debut against the Golden State Valkyries on June 17. In nine games with the Wings, Yueru is averaging 8.0 points and 7.3 rebounds, including a career-high showing of 15 rebounds in the win over the Atlanta Dream on June 24.She has notched three double-doubles, including a season-high 18 points and 10 boards at Chicago on July 9. Over nine games with the Seattle Storm this season, she was averaging 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds and had zero double-digit points or rebounding games.

Return To Dallas... Just over a week after recording one of the highest attended games in WNBA history, the Dallas Wings have announced they will move the Aug. 1 Indiana Fever game to American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. Tipoff remains at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION. The Wings and Fever played in front of a crowd of 20,409 on June 27 at AAC, not only establishing a franchise regular-season record, but becoming just the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to be played in front of 20,000 fans, and 10th overall including postseason. The Wings became just the fourth team in WNBA history to host a game which drew more than 20,000 fans, joining the Washington Mystics, Las Vegas Aces and Detroit Shock. Wings-Fever on June 27 aired nationally on ION and drew 1.14 million viewers, the most-watched WNBA game on ION this season and the seventh most watched ever on the network.







