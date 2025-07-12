Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mercury - 7/14/25

July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries are back at Chase Center, hosting the Phoenix Mercury on Monday at 7 p.m. Monday's game is History of Bay Area Women's Basketball Night at Chase Center and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries wrist pouch.

Valkyries vs. Mercury

Monday, July 14 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries eclipsed 100 points for the first time in franchise history in their 104-102 loss to the Aces in Las Vegas on Saturday. Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson led the way with 34 points on 12-for-16 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds - she passed Swin Cash for 25th on the WNBA's all-time scoring list. The Aces also got critical contributions from All-Star guard Jackie Young, who scored 24 of her 30 points in the second half, including several clutch buckets. The Valkyries had five players score in double figures, paced by Janelle Salaün and Tiffany Hayes who scored 16 points apiece. » Full Game Recap

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

The Phoenix Mercury are in second place in the Western Conference and are loaded with talent. All-Star forward Satou Sabally is averaging a team-high 19.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, while All-Star guard Alyssa Thomas leads the team in assists (9.5 APG) and steals per game (1.6 SPG). The Mercury recently brought back a familiar face, signing six-time All-Star guard DeWanna Bonner, who spent her first 10 WNBA seasons with the organization. Bonner began the 2025 season on the Indiana Fever before being released to free agency, seeking a new situation.







