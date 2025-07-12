Valkyries Crack 100 Points for First Time, Fall to Aces Behind A'ja Wilson's 34-Point 16-Rebound Return

July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries eclipsed 100 points for the first time in franchise history in their 104-102 loss to the Aces in Las Vegas on Saturday. Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson led the way with 34 points on 12-for-16 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds - she passed Swin Cash for 25th on the WNBA's all-time scoring list. The Aces also got critical contributions from All-Star guard Jackie Young, who scored 24 of her 30 points in the second half, including several clutch buckets. The Valkyries had five players score in double figures, paced by Janelle Salaün and Tiffany Hayes who scored 16 points apiece.

FORMER ACES HELP VALKS WEATHER AN A'JA WILSON STORM

A'ja Wilson set the tone for the Las Vegas Aces early in her first game back from a wrist injury, scoring 13 points in the first quarter, including 11 straight for the home team. Reigning Sixth Woman of the Year and former Aces guard Tiffany Hayes responded, sparking a 9-0 run for the Valkyries with back-to-back 3-pointers. Another former Aces guard, Kate Martin, hit a pair of threes early in the half and Hayes added in a third from deep to help Golden State regain the lead.

Wilson ended the first half with 25 points on 10-for-12 shooting, marking the highest-scoring first half of her career. Despite Wilson's dominance, the Valkyries clung to a one-point lead at halftime, courtesy of their franchise-record nine made 3-pointers in the half, five of which were from either Hayes (3) or Martin (2).

SALAÜN GETS THE START, BREAKS OUT OF SLUMP

Janelle Salaün was the Valkyries' highest-scoring player to depart for EuroBasket, but she has struggled to regain that offensive rhythm since returning, going 2-for-15 from the field over her previous three games. Playing fewer than 10 minutes per game in her first two games back, Salaün has steadily seen her role return to what it was before her departure, as she was back in the starting lineup on Saturday. Salaün was tied atop Golden State's scoring column in the first half, tallying nine points in her first 11 minutes and finished with 16 points in 21 minutes.

LOYD AND YOUNG STEP UP AS VALKYRIES SHIFT DEFENSIVE FOCUS

Head Coach Natalie Nakase was furious with the Valkyries' defensive effort on Wilson in the first half and it was apparent that they heightened their defensive attention on her in the third quarter. With Wilson contained to just three points on two shots, the Aces' backcourt responded, as Jewell Loyd (15) and Jackie Young (13) combined to score 28 points in the frame. Loyd and Young's production allowed Las Vegas to balance their attack with a more perimeter-centric approach after they did most of the prior damage in the paint.

BURTON BALLS OUT ON HER BIRTHDAY

Celebrating her 25th birthday, Veronica Burton helped fuel a Valkyries comeback in the fourth quarter, tying the game with an and-1 layup in the final two minutes. Burton finished with 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds without committing a turnover - she was a plus-six in 28 minutes.

UP NEXT

After a four-game road trip, the Valkyries return to Chase Center, hosting the Phoenix Mercury on Monday at 7 p.m. Bay Area fans can watch on KPIX+, while Sacramento fans can tune in on KMAX.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.