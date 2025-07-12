Ariel Atkins Scores 27 Points in 87-81 Sky Win over Lynx

July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky defeated the Minnesota Lynx 87-81 inside Wintrust Arena on Saturday, July 12. The Sky are now 7-13 on the season, 4-4 at home, 6-5 against the Western Conference and 19-28 against the Lynx all time.

The Sky started the game with 57 points in the first half, the most points scored against the Lynx in a half this season and a season high for Chicago. Ariel Atkins led Chicago in scoring with 27 points, three rebounds and two steals. Angel Reese scored 11 of her 19 points in the first quarter, including an impressive dribble move that led to a pull-up jumper. Reese finished the game with 11 rebounds, ending the day her 14th double-double of the season and eighth in a row.

Kamilla Cardoso recorded a double-double notching 17 points with a career-high 15 rebounds. Rachel Banham hit a clutch left-handed floater with 42.9 seconds left in the game, securing the Sky's victory.

Napheesa Collier, the Lynx's leading scorer and 2025 All-Star Captain, led the Lynx with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams contributed 17 and 13 points respectively. Alanna Smith recorded a career-high six steals, accounting for half of Minnesota's total steals.

Other highlights include:

Kamilla Cardoso's six offensive rebounds tied her career high

Napheesa Collier passed Lindsay Whalen (3,233 points in a Lynx uniform) for fifth on the Lynx's All-Time points list with 3,236 points after today's game

NEXT UP: The Chicago Sky play the Minnesota Lynx again on Monday, July 14 inside Wintrust Arena. The Sky are 1-1 against the Lynx this season after today's game. Chicago is 19-28 against Minnesota all time.

The 18-4 Lynx are led in scoring by Napheesa Collier who averages 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Collier is an All-Star Captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star game and will play alongside her Lynx teammate Courtney Williams on Saturday, July 19.

The third matchup between the two teams tips off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on a 8-0 run from 2:16 to 1:21 in the first quarter

Lynx went on a 19-8 run from 5:03 in the third quarter to 8:38 in the fourth quarter

Chicago recorded 28 points in the second quarter, outscoring Minnesota 28-21 in the period

KEY STATS:

Chicago made 57.1% of their field goals in the first half (24 of 42)

The Sky's 57 first-half points are their season high for points in a half

Minnesota recorded four steals in the third quarter

The Sky outscored the Lynx in the paint, 44-28

The Lynx notched 16 points off 19 Chicago turnovers to the Sky's 10

Chicago out-rebounded Minnesota 45-28

The Lynx recorded 12 steals to the Sky's five

The Sky led the entire game

CHICAGO NOTES:

Angel Reese accounted for 17 of the Sky's 29 points in the first quarter (11 points, six points from three assists)

Ariel Atkins accounted for 12 of Chicago's 28 points in the second quarter (10 points, two points off one assist)

Atkins accounted for seven of the Sky's 23 points in the third quarter

Kamilla Cardoso recorded six of the Sky's eight rebounds in the second quarter

Rachel Banham accounted for five of Chicago's 14 points in the fourth quarter (three points, two points off of one assist)

MINNESOTA NOTES:

Napheesa Collier accounted for 11 of the Lynx's 23 points in the first quarter (four points, seven points from three assists)

Collier accounted for 11 of Minnesota's 21 points in the second quarter (nine points, two points created from assists)

Collier accounted for seven of the team's 14 points in the fourth quarter

Courtney Williams recorded four assists in the first quarter

Kayla McBride accounted for 11 of the team's 23 points in the 3rd quarter







