Game Preview: Valkyries at Fever - 7/9/25

The Golden State Valkyries will visit Caitlin Clark's Fever in Indiana on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. PT. The Valkyries won the first head-to-head meeting against the Fever 88-77 at Chase Center on June 19. Wednesday's game will feature four 2025 WNBA All-Stars, with Kayla Thornton as the first All-Star in Valkyries' franchise history and the host city Indiana having three All-Stars - Eastern Conference captain Caitlin Clark, starting big Aliyah Boston and reserve guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Valkyries at Fever

Wednesday, July 9 | Tipoff: 9 a.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KVOR (Sacramento), NBATV (National)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

Monique Billings set a new season-high with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting in the Valkyries' 90-81 loss to the Dream in Atlanta on Monday. The Valkyries led by as many as 12 points, but were unable to overcome several Dream runs, the latest a 17-4 game-sealing stretch. Turnovers plagued the Valkyries as they committed 21 compared to just 10 for the Dream. Billings paced five Valkyries who scored in double figures, while All-Star starter Allisha Gray scored a game-high 24 points to lead Atlanta's five double-digit scorers. » Full Game Recap

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

The Indiana Fever are the only WNBA team with three 2025 All-Stars. Indiana has a player ranking in the top 10 in points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game this season. Kelsey Mitchell (19.3 PPG, 6th) and Caitlin Clark (18.2 PPG, 9th) are both top-10 scorers in the backcourt, Clark also ranks second in assists per game (8.9 APG) and Aliyah Boston ranks sixth in rebounds per game (8.3 RPG). Clark will return to the Fever's lineup after missing the previous five games due to a groin injury. In her absence, the Fever won the Commissioner's Cup championship.







