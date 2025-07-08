Game Preview: Valkyries at Fever - 7/9/25
July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Golden State Valkyries will visit Caitlin Clark's Fever in Indiana on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. PT. The Valkyries won the first head-to-head meeting against the Fever 88-77 at Chase Center on June 19. Wednesday's game will feature four 2025 WNBA All-Stars, with Kayla Thornton as the first All-Star in Valkyries' franchise history and the host city Indiana having three All-Stars - Eastern Conference captain Caitlin Clark, starting big Aliyah Boston and reserve guard Kelsey Mitchell.
Valkyries at Fever
Wednesday, July 9 | Tipoff: 9 a.m.
WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KVOR (Sacramento), NBATV (National)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game
LAST TIME OUT
Monique Billings set a new season-high with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting in the Valkyries' 90-81 loss to the Dream in Atlanta on Monday. The Valkyries led by as many as 12 points, but were unable to overcome several Dream runs, the latest a 17-4 game-sealing stretch. Turnovers plagued the Valkyries as they committed 21 compared to just 10 for the Dream. Billings paced five Valkyries who scored in double figures, while All-Star starter Allisha Gray scored a game-high 24 points to lead Atlanta's five double-digit scorers. » Full Game Recap
INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT
The Indiana Fever are the only WNBA team with three 2025 All-Stars. Indiana has a player ranking in the top 10 in points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game this season. Kelsey Mitchell (19.3 PPG, 6th) and Caitlin Clark (18.2 PPG, 9th) are both top-10 scorers in the backcourt, Clark also ranks second in assists per game (8.9 APG) and Aliyah Boston ranks sixth in rebounds per game (8.3 RPG). Clark will return to the Fever's lineup after missing the previous five games due to a groin injury. In her absence, the Fever won the Commissioner's Cup championship.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2025
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Fever - 7/9/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Lose 79-81 to Mystics to Close out Four-Game Road Stretch - Chicago Sky
- Mercury Welcomes Back Two-Time WNBA Champion and Six-Time WNBA All-Star Dewanna Bonner - Phoenix Mercury
- Valkyries Make First Ever Visit to Indiana - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings Waive Liatu King - Dallas Wings
- Sky Lose Close Game to Lynx, 75-80 - Chicago Sky
- Sky Take on Washington Mystics for Second Time this Season in EagleBank Arena - Chicago Sky
- Phoenix Gives Wings a Long Night - Dallas Wings
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.