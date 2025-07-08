Sky Take on Washington Mystics for Second Time this Season in EagleBank Arena

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky wrap up their four-game road trip by taking on the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, July 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. Fresh off a hard-fought game against the Minnesota Lynx, the Sky will look to bounce back and close out the trip on a high note against a tough Mystics squad.

The teams last met on June 17, when the Mystics overcame a 44-32 halftime deficit in Chicago to defeat the Sky. A 20-4 run in the third quarter fueled a dominant second half, as Washington outscored Chicago 47-28. Ultimately, a brutally efficient third quarter swung the game decisively in the Mystics' favor. Brittney Sykes led the way with a season-high 32 points, shooting 13 of 24 from the field and drilling 4 of 5 from three-point range, to go along with five assists.

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso each recorded double-doubles in the game against Washington. Reese had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Cardoso added 18 and 10. Although Cardoso is still not with the team as she returns from an overseas commitment, the Sky will look to capitalize on Washington's interior defense. Reese and Elizabeth Williams combined for 28 points against Minnesota on Sunday.

For the Sky to come away with a win, they'll need to take better care of the ball and step up their perimeter defense against a high-powered Mystics offense. Washington is led by All-Star rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, along with scoring leader Sykes. Perimeter shooting and transition defense will also be critical against a Mystics team that thrives in the open court and capitalizes on opponents' mistakes.

What to watch: How the Sky respond to the last matchup against Washington

The Mystics made the Sky pay for their self-inflicted mistakes last game. Chicago turned the ball over 22 games in that loss despite coming out of the gates strong. Washington scored 40 points off Sky turnovers in that game, the most by any opponent this season. As of late, the Sky have done a better job of taking care of the ball, and that could very well be the deciding factor in the rematch.

Historically, the Sky trail the all-time series 34-38. After going 1-3 last season, Chicago will be determined to even the score this year.







