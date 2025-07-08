Connecticut Sun Players Throw out First Pitch at Boston Red Sox Game

BOSTON - The Connecticut Sun previewed the Sun rising in Boston as Tina Charles, Marina Mabrey, and Saniya Rivers took the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Red Sox took on the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, July 7. Charles, Mabrey, and Rivers received customized Red Sox jerseys from ball attendants when they stepped on the field. While waiting to throw the pitch, the two guards and center were accompanied by teammate Olivia Nelson-Ododa as they interacted with Boston fans and took photos.

After the national anthem, Mabrey, Charles, and Rivers shook off some pre-pitch jitters and were introduced by the PA announcer, who encouraged them to "throw some strikes". After three successful pitches, the crowd gave warm applause and the Sun players thanked the Sox players for acting as catchers for the special moment. As the game began, Tina, Marina, Saniya, and Olivia left to take their seats, enjoy some Fenway Franks, and watch the Red Sox beat the Rockies. For a link to photos, click here.

The Sun will rise in Boston again next week for the team's matchup against the Indiana Fever at TD Garden on Wednesday, July 15. The Connecticut Sun is hosting a slew of events leading up to the game, including a Youth Sports Festival on Sunday, July 13 from 1:00PM-4:00PM EST at the Reggie Lewis Center (1350 Tremont St. Boston, MA 02120); a watch party at Causeway (65 Causeway Street, Boston, MA 02114) on Sunday, July 13 from 5:00-8:00PM EST for Connecticut's away game in Los Angeles against the Sparks at 6:00PM EST; and a Block Party produced by Signature Designs and The SoFenomenal Agency group on Canal Street outside TD Garden before tipoff from 3:00-7:00PM EST. For more information, visit https://sun.wnba.com/boston-game.

