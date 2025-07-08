Sky Lose 79-81 to Mystics to Close out Four-Game Road Stretch

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the Washington Mystics 79-81 inside EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia on Tuesday, July 8. The Sky are now 5-13 on the season, 3-9 on the road, 1-8 against the Eastern Conference and 34-39 against the Mystics all time.

Angel Reese led the Sky in scoring with 22 points, to go along with 15 rebounds and four assists. Her league-record streak of consecutive games with 15+ rebounds has been extended to six. Elizabeth Williams recorded a season-high 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Rachel Banham again scored in double figures, going for 13 points behind three made three-pointers. She also recorded four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ariel Atkins added 11 points, five assists, three steals and two blocks while Kia Nurse scored eight points off the bench.

The two teams traded blows all game, with 10 lead changes and 14 ties on Tuesday. The Mystics appeared to pull away when a Sonia Citron three-pointer and Brittney Sykes 15-footer put them up 77-74 with 56.3 seconds left. However, Banham got a quick three-pointer to go to tie the game. Shakira Austin responded with a layup, but after the timeout, Angel Reese drew a foul with 14.9 seconds remaining, knocking down both free throws and tying the game again at 79 apiece.

However, with 2.8 seconds left, Austin ended the game by drawing a foul and connecting on both free throws.

Austin led the Mystics in scoring with 15 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Washington rookie Kiki Iriafen recorded a double-double in today's game, totaling 11 points and 10 rebounds, with two assists and one block to round out her performance. Washington's bench contributed significantly to their effort, with Aaliyah Edwards (eight), Jade Melbourne (seven) and Stefanie Dolson (five) combining for 20 points.

Other highlights include:

There have been four times a player has recorded 100+ rebounds over the span of six consecutive WNBA games. All four are from Angel Reese (Across the Timeline)

NEXT UP: The Sky return home to Wintrust Arena for the first time since June 24 on Wednesday, July 9 to take on the Dallas Wings in the second game of a back-to-back. Sky legend and all-time leader in three-pointers Allie Quigley is having her jersey retired in Wednesday's game. For more details, visit the link here.

Wednesday's game is the final matchup of the season between Dallas and Chicago. In the first game on May 29, the Sky recorded their first win of the season at home. Chicago scored a season-high 97 points in the win, with Kamilla Cardoso going for a then-career high of 23 points along with eight boards. Arike Ogunbowale scored 37 points in that game, including six made threes.

The two teams squared off again on May 31, with the Sky picking up the 94-83 win. Ariel Atkins led the Sky in scoring this time around, notching 26 points and making four of her eight three-point attempts.

Those Wings losses were amid a seven-game losing streak. Since then, Dallas is 5-3 to bring the team to 6-14 on the season. 2025 No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers leads the team in scoring with 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game on 46.5/35.4/87.5 shooting splits.

The final matchup of the year between the Sky and Wings tips off at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 9. The game will be available locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Mystics went on an 14-5 run from 1:09 in the first quarter to 4:17 in the second quarter

Chicago went on an 11-2 run from 4:17 to 2:13 in the second quarter

Sky went on a 15-6 run from 6:07 third quarter to 8:34 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky and the Mystics tallied four steals each in the third quarter

Chicago shot 52.9% on field goal attempts during the fourth quarter (9 of 17)

Washington recorded 46 points in the paint, outscoring Chicago's 30

The Sky outscored the Mystics in second chance points, 16-4

Washington scored 20 fast break points compared to Chicago's eight

The Sky pulled down seven offensive boards, leading to four second chance points while the Mystics recorded 13 offensive rebounds and scored 16 second chance points

The Sky committed 16 turnovers, leading to 14 Washington points

The Mystics shot 31 free throw attempts (17 of 31, 54.8%) while the Sky shot 25 attempts (19 of 25, 76.0%)

CHICAGO NOTES:

Ariel Atkins accounted for 11 of the Sky's 19 points in the first quarter (four points, seven points created from three assists)

Angel Reese pulled down six of the Sky's 10 rebounds in the first quarter

Reese scored eight of the Sky's 16 points in the second quarter

Reese recorded a double-double by halftime, going for 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half

Reese accounted for 12 of the Sky's 19 points in the third quarter (six points, six points created from three assists)

Michaela Onyenwere accounted for 13 of the Sky's 19 points in the third quarter (six points, seven points created from three assists)

Elizabeth Williams scored 11 of Chicago's 25 points in the fourth quarter

WASHINGTON NOTES:

Jade Melbourne scored seven of the Mystics' 22 points in the first quarter

Aaliyah Edwards scored eight points in her first 12 minutes

Kiki Iriafen pulled down six of the Mystics' 12 rebounds in the third quarter

Iriafen recorded a double-double tallying 11 points, 10 rebounds







