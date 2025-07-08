Valkyries Make First Ever Visit to Indiana

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever continue their five-game homestand on Wednesday afternoon, when they welcome the Golden State Valkyries to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It the expansion Valkyries' first trip to Indianapolis.

Indiana will be well rested, as the Fever last played on Saturday night, when they dropped a tight contest against the LA Sparks, 89-87. All-Star center Aliyah Boston had 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in the loss. Natasha Howard added 21 points and nine boards, while All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 points and went 3-for-6 from 3-point range.

Mitchell is seven 3-pointers away from breaking Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings' franchise record for most 3-pointers made. Mitchell made her 600th career three on Saturday, while Catchings finished her career with 606 career 3-pointers (currently 10th place in WNBA history). When Mitchell passes Catchings, it will be the only franchise cumulative stat record that Catchings does not hold.

The Valkyries have been surprisingly competitive in their inaugural WNBA season. Golden State won seven of nine games from June 7-29, but has dropped its only two contests since, falling in Minnesota on Saturday and at Atlanta on Monday.

32-year-old Kayla Thornton, a veteran forward in her 10th WNBA season, has been the breakout star for the Valkyries. Thornton was recently named an All-Star for the first time in her career and is averaging a team-leading 14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for Golden State.

Tiffany Hayes added 13.8 points per game, while backcourt mate Veronica Burton contributes 10.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Valkyries. Former Fever forward Temi Fagbenle was chosen from Indiana by Golden State in the expansion draft and has started 12 of 13 games played for the Valkyries, averaging 8.8 points and 5.8 boards per contest.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2025

