Kayla Thornton Drafted by Caitlin Clark in 2025 WNBA All-Star Draft

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







First-time WNBA All-Star Kayla Thornton has been drafted by Caitlin Clark to 'Team Clark' for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indiana on July 19. Thornton is just the seventh undrafted player selected as a WNBA All-Star in league history and the first since 2019. Thornton has started all 18 games for Golden State, leading the team in minutes (30.2), points (14.9) and rebounds (7.1) per game.

Clark picked both of her Fever teammates, starting with Aliyah Boston as her first starter and Kelsey Mitchell as her first reserve. Joining Clark and Boston in 'Team Clark's' starting lineup are New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Las Vegas Aces' center A'ja Wilson and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally. Joining Thornton and Mitchell as reserves are Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams, Las Vegas Aces' guard Jackie Young and Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Irafen.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on July 19 at 5:30 p.m. PT (ESPN) will be the centerpiece of three full days packed with WNBA activities, including the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, both airing on ESPN on Friday, July 18, beginning at 5 p.m. PT.







