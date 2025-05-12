Jordan's Furniture Extends Partnership with the Connecticut Sun as Official Furniture and Mattress Partner of the Connecticut Sun

May 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is excited to announce Jordan's Furniture as the Official Furniture and Mattress partner for the team in a multi-year deal that extends through the 2027 season. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to community values, inclusion, and the future of basketball in New England.

Jordan's Furniture, a proud supporter of local businesses and a long-time advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, has been a key partner for the Connecticut Sun for several years. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, Jordan's Furniture has long celebrated Pride Month and has deep ties to the New England region, partnering with all four major professional Boston sports teams in addition to the Sun. Their continued support reinforces the shared mission to engage and uplift local communities.

"There's nothing like the excitement of a Sun game! It's high-energy, welcoming, and full of New England pride," said Linda SanGiacomo, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Jordan's Furniture. "We're proud to be part it and cheer on fans, families, and future stars. Let's go Sun!"

This collaboration will bring several exciting activations and community programs. Jordan's Furniture will sponsor five Basketball for Free clinics, offering local kids the opportunity to learn from Sun players and coaches at no cost, providing access to basketball training and promoting youth participation in the sport. The partnership will also include continued sponsorship of the Connecticut Sun's DJ Booth, a fan engagement series where four lucky fans will be upgraded from the upper bowl to sit next to the DJ booth at every home game at Mohegan Sun Arena, experiencing the game from a unique perspective.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Jordan's Furniture," said Connecticut Sun President, Jen Rizzotti. "Their dedication to creating opportunities for youth, supporting local businesses, and championing LGBTQ+ groups aligns perfectly with the values we hold at the Connecticut Sun. Their investment in our community is something that truly resonates with our team and our fans, and we believe that Jordan's Furniture's continued dedication to supporting local causes, particularly in youth sports and LGBTQ+ advocacy, will only strengthen the Connecticut Sun's mission to serve its community both on and off the court."







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.