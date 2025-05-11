Connecticut Sun Adds Bria Hartley to Training Camp Roster

May 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that guard Bria Hartley has signed a training camp contract extended by Sun General Manager, Morgan Tuck. Per team policy, no details were released.

The former University of Connecticut stand-out was selected by the Seattle Storm with the seventh overall pick in 2014 WNBA Draft, then traded to the Washington Mystics on draft day. Hartley returns to the Sun after appearing in three games with the team during the 2022, prior to suffering a season-ending ACL injury. She has also played with Washington (2014-16), New York (2017-2019), Phoenix (2020-21) and Indiana (2022) throughout her nine-year WNBA career.

Hartley competed in the 2025 Athletes Unlimited season, where she averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game and finished tenth overall on the league's leaderboard. She has also enjoyed a successful overseas career, most recently playing with Turkish club Galatasaray during the 2023-2024 season. Hartley is a two-time NCAA national champion with the University of Connecticut (2013, 2014) and was selected to the 2011-12 WBCA/State Farm All-America Team, becoming the 15th Husky all-time to receive the honor and only the fourth UConn sophomore to be recognized.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.