Dallas Wings Waive Pair

Sports stats



WNBA Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings Waive Pair

May 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release


Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived guard Mai Yamamoto and guard-forward Madison Scott, the team announced today.

The Wings will finalize the team's 2025 opening day roster by May 15.

Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 11, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Dallas Wings Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central