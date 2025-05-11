Dallas Wings Waive Pair

May 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived guard Mai Yamamoto and guard-forward Madison Scott, the team announced today.

The Wings will finalize the team's 2025 opening day roster by May 15.







