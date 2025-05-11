Valkyries Clutch up for First Win in Franchise History, Defeating Mercury

The Golden State Valkyries rode their second-half shooting stroke to their first win in franchise history, defeating the Phoenix Mercury in the preseason finale 84-79. The Valkyries hit 10 of their 13 3-pointers in the second half and had 21 assists on 25 made field goals. Guard Minga Touré led the way with 19 points off the bench - Golden State's second unit outscored Phoenix's by 20 points, 51-31. Forward Kayla Thornton (12 PTS) and guard Carla Leite (11 PTS) joined Touré in double figures.

THORNTON OWNS THE FIRST QUARTER

Versatile forward Kayla Thornton was dominant in the first quarter, scoring nine points in 10 minutes. Thornton opened with a beautiful euro-step layup, drifting to her left and later flashed to the right wing for a catch-and-shoot three on an inbounds play. In the final 30 seconds of the first quarter, she nabbed two steals, which led to two free throws and a coast-to-coast finish on the other end. Thornton helped the Valkyries overcome scoring just two points in the first half of the quarter to end the frame with a 15-14 lead.

THIRD QUARTER SPLASH ZONE

In their preseason opener, the Valkyries outscored the Los Angeles Sparks by 14 points in the third quarter to battle back from an early deficit. The Valkyries again pulled off a third-quarter turnaround on Sunday, outscoring the Mercury by seven points and ending the quarter tied after a 22-8 run. After just three made 3-pointers in the first half, Golden State sank seven threes in the third quarter. Six different Valkyries made a three in the frame, paced by French guard Minga Touré, who scored nine points and sank two 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

The Golden State Valkyries will tip off their inaugural regular season against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center on Friday (7 p.m. PST).







