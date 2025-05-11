Sky Waive Morgan Bertsch, Ally Wilson, Jessika Carter

May 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today they waived Morgan Bertsch, Ally Wilson and Jessika Carter.

All three players appeared in the Sky's first two preseason games.

Chicago tips off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 2 p.m. CT.







