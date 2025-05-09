Connecticut Closes Preseason with a 94-86 Win over New York

May 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Brooklyn, NY - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun defeated the New York Liberty, 94-86, in their final preseason contest of 2025 on the road in Brooklyn. The Sun finish the 2025 preseason with a 1-1 record as they head into regular season action next Sunday.

Tina Charles led the Sun for the second straight preseason game, notching 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes of action. She went 6/15 from the field and 4/4 from the free-throw line in the win. Jacy Sheldon provided a spark for the Sun in her first start with the team, tallying 16 points, going 3/4 from beyond the arc.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa recorded 15 points, a team-high seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks, while Marina Mabrey rounded out the double-digit scorers for Connecticut, adding 13 points, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes, after missing the Sun's first preseason game on Sunday.

The Sun shot 48.5% (32/66) from the floor in the win, while the Liberty were 56.9% (33/58) from the field on the night. Both teams hit 11 three-point field goals in the game, with Connecticut shooting 42.3% (11/26) and New York shooting 47.8% (11/23) from three-point territory.

Connecticut forced New York into 18 turnovers, scoring 29 of their 94 points off of those Liberty mistakes. The Sun outrebounded the Liberty, 32-23, while both teams dished out 24 assists apiece. Connecticut had the advantage in second chance opportunities, 23-10, and fast break points, 15-4, while New York won the paint by two, 40-38.

Marine Johannés led all Liberty scorers, tallying 12 points on four three-point field goals. Rebekah Gardner and Jaylyn Sherrod each added 11 points, while Kennedy Burke and Marquesha Davis notched 10 points apiece to round out New York's double-digit scorers.

1Q: The Sun and Liberty were tied, 15-15, heading into the first media timeout of the contest. Jacy Sheldon led Connecticut with six early points, going 2-2 from beyond the three-point arc. New York outscored Connecticut, 12-10, to close the opening quarter and take a 27-25 lead into the second. Sheldon and Marina Mabrey each had eight points through the first ten minutes to pace the Sun. Connecticut knocked down five triples in the first quarter alone, equaling their three-point field goal total from their first preseason game against Seattle on May 4.

2Q: New York began the second on a 5-2 run to extend their lead to five, 32-27, and force Connecticut into a timeout with 8:16 to play in the first half. The Sun responded on a 7-2 run of their own to tie the game, 34-34, with 6:19 to go in the second. Tina Charles had four of the Sun's seven on that spurt. Connecticut led by as many as seven in the second, 51-44, with 1:10 to go, but New York trimmed the lead to three, 53-50, heading into the locker room. Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa each notched eight points in the second quarter. Mabrey lead all scorers with 13 points through twenty minutes of action.

3Q: The two teams traded baskets to begin the second half, with the Sun taking a five-point lead, 69-64, with 5:01 to play in the third. Sheldon had six of Connecticut's 16 points through the first five minutes out of the locker room. The Sun continued to push the pace, outscoring the Liberty, 15-4, to close the quarter and take a 16-point advantage into the fourth, 84-68. Charles notched seven of her 17 points in the third, while Yvonne Anderson added six points in the ten minutes coming out of the locker room to lead the Sun.

4Q: Both teams notched five points to open the final quarter, with the Sun leading 89-73 with 5:10 to play in the game. Robyn Parks nailed a three-point basket, while Kariata Diaby added a bucket in the opening minutes of the fourth. New York outscored Connecticut, 13-5, the rest of the way, but the Sun were able to hold on to secure a 94-86 win. Rookie Rayah Marshall led Connecticut in the fourth with five points.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 94 25 28 31 10 Charles- 17 Nelson-Ododa- 7 Allen- 7

NYL 86 27 23 18 18 Johannés- 12 Harrison- 5 Ionescu- 6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun open 2025 regular season play at home at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, May 18 at 1:00 PM ET against the Washington Mystics.







