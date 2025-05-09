Jordin Canada Injury Update

May 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - Following Wednesday's game against the Washington Mystics, Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada was evaluated by Emory Sports Medicine professionals. Canada has been diagnosed with a right knee injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2025

