Jordin Canada Injury Update
May 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA - Following Wednesday's game against the Washington Mystics, Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada was evaluated by Emory Sports Medicine professionals. Canada has been diagnosed with a right knee injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2025
- Connecticut Closes Preseason with a 94-86 Win over New York - Connecticut Sun
- Game Preview: Preseason - Dallas Wings vs. Toyota Antelopes - Dallas Wings
- Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin Named to San Francisco Business Times 'Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business' List - Golden State Valkyries
- Jordin Canada Injury Update - Atlanta Dream
- Fever Channel Pressure of Expectation, Competition into Training Camp - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories
- Jordin Canada Injury Update
- Atlanta Dream Defeat Washington Mystics 80-70
- Atlanta Dream Teams up with Cash App to Elevate Women's Sports and Champion Financial Inclusion
- Atlanta Dream Sign DeYona Gaston to Training Camp Contract
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster