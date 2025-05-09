Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin Named to San Francisco Business Times 'Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business' List

OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries General Manager, Ohemaa Nyanin, was named to the 2025 San Francisco Business Times "Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business" list for the 2025 Inspire Awards, the publication announced. Last night, Nyanin was celebrated alongside her fellow honorees. The award honors operators and the impact of several women in the region who have demonstrated innovation, leadership and service to their industries and the community.

Named the first general manager of the Valkyries on May 6, 2024, Nyanin is responsible for all Valkyries basketball operations, including roster construction for the inaugural team, set to take the court on May 16 for the team's first-ever regular season game at Chase Center.

Nyanin joined Golden State from the New York Liberty, where she spent over five years in a variety of capacities, most recently as the team's assistant general manager. As assistant general manager, Nyanin served as the primary liaison between the basketball and business operations teams, assisting with free agency, trade, salary cap management, and extension of the roster. Her previous roles with the Liberty include director of basketball operations (2020-22) and manager of basketball operations (2019-20). During her five seasons with the Liberty, the team notched three WNBA Playoffs appearances, including a trip to the 2023 WNBA Finals as the second-overall seed.

Since 2016, Nyanin has served as FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifier Technical Delegate and Manager. Throughout her tenure, she's held numerous roles, including the event lead of the 2024 Women's Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Brazil, Co-Technical Commissioner of the 2022 Women's World Cup in Brazil, and the Official FIBA Representative at FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifier Games around the world.

Born in Maryland to parents from Ghana, Ghanaian American Nyanin grew up spending time in five different countries: Philippines, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chile and the United States. She graduated from American University with a Masters of Science in justice and public policy in 2011, after earning her Bachelor of Arts in international relations and foreign language and communications in 2009. She competed for American University's women's basketball team during her time on campus.

