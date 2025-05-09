Game Preview: Preseason - Dallas Wings vs. Toyota Antelopes

May 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings close out preseason action on Saturday, May 10 when they host the Toyota Antelopes of the Women's Japan Basketball League. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally on KFAA and streaming on WNBA League Pass. The Wings broadcast team will make their season debut which includes Ron Thulin, Fran Harris and former Wings guard Tiffany Bias Patmon.

Saturday's contest marks the final audition for players vying for a Wings roster spot. Final rosters must be submitted to the league by May 15, with regular-season play starting on May 16. Dallas currently has 15 players on its training camp roster, with the WNBA regular-season limit at 12.

Dallas has one preseason game under its belt as the Wings faced the Las Vegas Aces last Friday night at Notre Dame in a homecoming for Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young. The Aces scored the 112-78 victory, in a game which saw the Wings experiment with different rotations and combinations, as all 16 available players at the time saw at least four minutes of action.

How to Follow

Airing locally on KFAA and throughout Texas; streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

Game Status Report

Tyasha Harris - OUT (knee)

