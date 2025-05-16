Minnesota Lynx Top Dallas Wings

May 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings opened the 2025 season with a 99-84 setback to the visiting Minnesota Lynx Friday night at College Park Center. The two tangled in front of a sold-out crowd, marking the second straight sellout for Dallas after playing to a packed house in last Saturday's preseason tilt. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 16 points and four assists, while DiJonai Carrington added 15 points. In her WNBA debut, Paige Bueckers tallied 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Game Leaders

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Minnesota

Collier (34)

Shepard (8)

Williams (9)

Dallas

Ogunbowale (16)

Bueckers (7)

Ogunbowale (4)

First Quarter: Dallas 21, Minnesota 19

Dallas utilized a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Myisha Hines-Allen and NaLyssa Smith. Bueckers got the Wings on the board first, grabbing her own rebound for a putback lay-in marking her first points in the WNBA.

After going down seven points, the Wings fired back with a 12-4 run to close the first quarter and secure a 21-19 lead. Tyasha Harris produced five points in the final two minutes of play, subbing into the game and sinking a 3-pointer to tie it at 17-17, then following it with a jumper to secure the lead.

Carrington, Ogunbowale and Bueckers all followed Harris with four points each. Hines-Allen led Dallas in both rebounds and assists in the frame. The Wings defense held Minnesota to shooting just 36.8% from the field in the first, limiting the Lynx to just four points after the 3:54 mark. Dallas also outpaced the Lynx in points in the paint (12-8), second chance points (6-2) and fast break points (6-2) for the quarter.

Second Quarter: Dallas 25, Minnesota 27

Dallas and Minnesota continued to trade buckets throughout the second, totaling seven lead changes and 11 ties in the first half.

Hines-Allen went on a 5-0 Dallas run herself, sinking a 3-pointer for a 28-24 lead before Napheesa Collier answered for the Lynx. With just three seconds left to play in the half, Carrington grabbed a steal underneath the basket, pitching it to Maddy Siegrist for a lay-in and tying it up at 46-46.

Ogunbowale paced the Wings with 12 points in the first half, eight of which came in the second quarter as the guard went a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line. She accounted for over half of the Wings offense in the second, dishing out two assists to create four points in addition.

Dallas maintained its fast break advantage in the second quarter and outrebounded the Lynx 21-17. The Wings shot 53.3% from the field and 80% from the charity stripe to close the second.

Third Quarter: Dallas 20, Minnesota 35

Minnesota answered with an 18-5 run to build a 15-point lead going into the fourth. Collier and Courtney Williams combined for 33 of Minnesota's 35 points in the quarter.

Carrington went 2-of-4 from the field to lead the Wings with five points. Dallas' starting core produced 17 of its 20 points in the third.

The Wings shot 37.5% from the field, 100% from deep and 75% from the free throw line in the third.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 18, Minnesota 18

Kaila Charles led the Wings off the bench with eight points in the fourth, going 3-of-3 from the field. Dallas bounced back in its attack underneath the basket, outscoring the Lynx 12-6 in the paint. Charles also tied her career-high of three steals.

Rookie guard JJ Quinerly notched the first points of her WNBA career, hitting an 8-foot jumper.

Five different Wings players scored in double figures on the night, with Hines-Allen and Siegrist each adding 11 to join Ogunbowale, Carrington and Bueckers.

Dallas outpaced the Lynx in points in the paint (40-38), second chance points (15-7) and fast break points (21-8) on the night.

Next up, Dallas will host the Seattle Storm on May 19. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 7:00 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally on KFAA and nationally on NBATV.







