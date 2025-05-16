Tiffany Hayes and Julie Vanloo Stand out in Valkyries' Season-Opening Loss to Sparks

May 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries had Chase Center rocking in their first-ever regular season game, falling to the Los Angeles Sparks 82-67. The Valkyries were competitive throughout but were outscored 18-7 in the decisive fourth quarter. Tiffany Hayes paced Golden State with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Kelsey Plum led the Sparks with 37 points and six assists. Golden State had a sellout crowd for their first-ever regular season game with over 18,000 fans in attendance.

FIRSTS OF A LIFETIME

The Valkyries recorded a lot of firsts in their first-ever game at Chase Center, including their first basket and first made 3-pointer. Forward Kayla Thornton scored their historic first basket, driving to her left on a fadeaway mid-range jumper. Temi Fágbénlé was responsible for the first three, draining a catch-and-shoot triple from the left wing. Thornton (4), Fágbénlé (7) and Tiffany Hayes (7) combined to score 18 of the Valkyries' first 20 points as they ended their frame with their first end-of-quarter lead.

VANLOO CATCHES FIRE IN THE THIRD QUARTER

Guard Julie Vanloo had Chase Center roaring with three straight highlight-reel threes in the third quarter. Vanloo's first three was a spot-up triple from just in front of the Chase logo. On the next possession down, she walked into a pull-up three from the top of the key and passionately yelled, waving her hands to egg the crowd on. For her heat check, she utilized a jab step, giving her just enough airspace to rise and splash over Sparks guard Kelsey Plum's outstretched fingertips.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will host the Washington Mystics for their second regular season game at Chase Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. PST). Wednesday's game will be broadcast on KPIX+.

