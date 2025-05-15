Golden State Valkyries Announce OLLY as Founding Partner

May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries and OLLY, a San Francisco based leading wellness and supplement brand, announced today a multi-year partnership making OLLY a founding partner of the Valkyries. As part of this partnership, OLLY becomes the Official Health & Wellness Partner of the team.

"From day one, our commitment has been to build a team that not only excels on the court but also uses its platform to make a positive impact," said Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith. "OLLY's dedication to well-being, particularly their focus on mental health awareness, aligns perfectly with this core value. We believe this partnership, rooted in the strength and innovation of the Bay Area, will empower us both on and off the court as we champion holistic health within our communities."

OLLY is known for bringing benefit-driven supplements to support consumers in all phases of life, from sleep, to gut health, women's wellness, stress and beyond. Founded with a mission to inspire lifelong healthy habits through innovative, science-backed products, OLLY brings a decade of expertise to the partnership, aligning the brand closely with the Valkyries' commitment to community wellness. As the first-ever VMS (vitamins, minerals and supplements) partner of a WNBA team, OLLY will also bring its social mission to life throughout the season, advocating for mental health awareness for all.

The partnership will create multiple wellness-focused touchpoints for fans throughout the Valkyries' inaugural season, including:

- Mental Health Awareness Night: On June 25, the Valkyries and OLLY will host "Mental Health Awareness Night" creating a dedicated, immersive experience for fans of all ages. As a leading pillar of the partnership, the combined digital efforts leading up to and during the night will drive awareness of the importance of mental health for overall wellbeing.

- Mental Health PSA: OLLY and the Valkyries will partner up to create an engaging and supportive video message to encourage all fans to tend to their mental health, which will be shown on the Chase Center centerhung during games and across OLLY and the Valkyries' digital and social media channels.

- Back to School Night : The Valkyries will host "Back to School Night" on August 6. Courtesy of Olly, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Valkyries backpack.

- On-Site Activations & Product Sampling: Fans can enjoy OLLY activations and product sampling inside and outside of Chase Center throughout the team's inaugural season.

"At OLLY, we're obsessed with women's wellness and breaking down the stigma around mental health. Partnering with a like-minded organization like the Valkyries is the ideal intersection of our values," said OLLY Vice President of Marketing, Renee Fuller. "We're ready to combine efforts to tackle stigma, change perceptions and ultimately drive important conversations together with this exciting organization."

The Valkyries and OLLY will work in lockstep all season long to promote community wellness through impactful social media integrations and a mental health panel that will bring together industry experts, leaders and players for a powerful conversation.

OLLY joins a growing list of Valkyries Founding Partners, including CarMax, JPMorgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, PG&E, Sephora, United Airlines, and Waymo.

