New York Liberty Announce 2025 Roster
May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty have announced its roster for the 2025 season, ahead of the team's home opener on Saturday, May 17:
Yesterday, the Liberty suspended Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's contract, as she will miss the full 2025 WNBA season while recovering from her recent left knee surgery.
In a subsequent pair of transactions, New York waived forwards Esmery Martinez and Leaonna Odom to finalize the roster of twelve players.
# PLAYER POS HT DOB EXP FROM
22 Kennedy Burke G-F 6-1 FEB. 14, 1997 5 UCLA/USA
9 Natasha Cloud G 5-10 FEB. 22, 1992 9 ST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA
1 Marquesha Davis G 6-0 MAY 29, 2001 1 OLE MISS/USA
13 Leonie Fiebich F 6-4 JAN. 10, 2000 1 GERMANY
7 Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 JUL. 9, 1990 2 UCLA/USA
21 Isabelle Harrison F 6-3 SEP. 27, 1993 7 TENNEESSEE/USA
20 Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 DEC. 6, 1997 5 OREGON/USA
23 Marine Johannès G 5-10 JAN. 21, 1995 3 FRANCE
35 Jonquel Jones C 6-6 JAN. 5, 1994 8 GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
8 Nyara Sabally C 6-5 FEB. 26, 2000 2 OREGON/GERMANY
0 Jaylyn Sherrod G 5-7 OCT. 21, 2001 1 COLORADO/USA
30 Breanna Stewart F 6-4 AUG. 27, 1994 CONNECTICUT/USA
