2025 WNBA General Manager Survey Predictions Released

May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Reigning Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx was selected as the player most likely to win the Kia WNBA MVP Award this upcoming season, according to the 2025 WNBA GM Survey, which asked the WNBA's general managers to assess the best teams, players, coaches, offseason moves, and more prior to tip-off of the league's 29th season. The Collier-led Lynx were also voted as the favorite to win the WNBA championship this season.

The 2025 regular season tips off on Friday, May 16 with three games on ION, highlighted by the Lynx visiting No. 1 overall draft pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings (6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET) and the inaugural game for the Golden State Valkyries, who host the Los Angeles Sparks (7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET). Action continues on Saturday when three-time Kia WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces visit two-time MVP Breanna Stewart and the defending champion New York Liberty in the first game of an ABC doubleheader (1 p.m. ET). In the second game, the Indiana Fever, led by back-to-back Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year winners Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, host the Chicago Sky, which includes 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team picks Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese (3 p.m. ET).

The complete results of the 20th WNBA GM Survey were posted today at WNBA.com. The GMs responded to 40 questions and were not permitted to vote for their own team or personnel. Percentages are based on the pool of respondents to that particular question.

Collier, who led Minnesota to both the 2024 WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV and the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship presented by Coinbase, received 67 percent of the MVP votes from the GMs after finishing second to Wilson for the award last season. Wilson was next with 25 percent, followed by Clark with 8 percent.

Collier also was named the league's most versatile player (42 percent) and the best defender (33 percent). She shared the top spot with Wilson for the WNBA's best leader (42 percent) and best forward (33 percent).

Minnesota, the runner-up to New York in the 2024 WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, received 60 percent of the votes as the team most likely to win the WNBA championship this season. New York finished second in the voting (20 percent), and Indiana and Las Vegas tied for third (10 percent each). GMs also chose Lynx vs. Liberty as the most likely matchup (50 percent) in the Championship Game of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup (presented by Coinbase) after the teams met in the same game last season.

Clark received 50 percent of the votes as the player the GMs would choose to build a franchise around if they could sign any player. The 2024 All-WNBA First Team selection and Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year also shared the honor of best point guard with the Aces' Chelsea Gray, with each receiving 50 percent of the vote. In addition, Clark was the outright winner as the WNBA's best shooting guard (33 percent), topping the Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and Lynx's Kayla McBride (25 percent each).

Gray, a six-time WNBA All-Star, was viewed as the league's best passer (75 percent). The three-time WNBA champion was also chosen as the player with the highest basketball IQ and as the active player who would make the best head coach someday, receiving 36 percent of the vote in both categories. In addition, Gray was voted as the player the GMs would trust most to take a game-winning shot (25 percent), with Collier, Ionescu and Wilson each receiving 17 percent.

Wilson collected the most votes as the player who forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments (33 percent). The two-time WNBA champion was also tabbed as the league's best interior defender (67 percent) and the best center (50 percent).

Bueckers received 73 percent of the votes as the player who will become the 2025 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year. The Seattle Storm's Dominique Malonga, the second overall draft pick in 2025, was voted as the rookie who will be the best player in five years (60 percent).

Indiana, which acquired six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, two-time All-Star Natasha Howard and guard Sophie Cunningham this past winter, received 75 percent of the vote as the team that will be the most fun to watch this season. In addition, the Fever collected the most votes as the team that made the best overall moves this offseason (64 percent) and will be most improved in 2025 (42 percent). Bonner's signing with the Fever as a free agent was the top vote-getter as the most surprising move of the offseason (33 percent).

Alyssa Thomas, the WNBA's career triple-doubles leader who joined the Phoenix Mercury via a sign-and-trade deal, was seen as the player acquisition that will make the biggest impact on the league (50 percent).

Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve received the most votes as the league's best coach (83 percent). Reeve was also selected as the coach who makes the best in-game adjustments (50 percent), topping Las Vegas' Becky Hammon (33 percent) and New York's Sandy Brondello (17 percent). In addition, Reeve was viewed as the head coach who is the best manager/motivator of people (36 percent). Hammon and Indiana's Stephanie White tied for second (27 percent each).

Among the other highlights from the 2025 WNBA GM Survey:

The Liberty's Jonquel Jones (Bahamas) was named the best international player (50 percent).

France earned 92 percent of the vote as the country outside of the U.S. that is producing the best WNBA talent right now.

New York was voted as the team that has the best home-court advantage (50 percent); Indiana ranked second (42 percent).

Indiana's White was chosen as the new or relocated head coach who will have the biggest impact (50 percent). Chicago's Tyler Marsh was second (42 percent).

Phoenix's Kahleah Copper was voted as the most athletic player (36 percent); the Washington Mystics' Brittney Sykes finished second (27 percent).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.