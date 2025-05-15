Connecticut Sun Waive Yvonne Anderson
May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived guard Yvonne Anderson.
