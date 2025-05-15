Dallas Wings Announce Sellout for Friday's Season Opener

May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have announced tickets for Friday's season-opening game against the Minnesota Lynx have been sold out.

A capacity crowd is expected at College Park Center in Arlington for the 6:30 p.m. CT matchup. It marks the second consecutive sellout for the Wings who announced a full house for the preseason game last Saturday against the Toyota Antelopes. In 2024, Dallas sold out nine games, including a preseason contest, playing in front of an average capacity of 95 percent across all 20 regular season home games.

Fans unable to attend the game in person can watch it live on ION.

The Wings previously announced a sellout of its Season Ticket Memberships for the second straight year, while establishing a waitlist. Benefits to joining the waitlist include presale access to 2025 WNBA Playoff games and an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to select 2025 regular-season games where inventory is still available. Those interested in joining the waitlist can click HERE for more information.

Limited tickets remain for the following Wings home game slated for Monday, May 19 against the Seattle Storm. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at College Park Center.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.