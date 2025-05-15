COVERGIRL Teams up with WNBA's Chicago Sky to be Their First Official Cosmetics Partner Celebrating Beauty and Women's Basketball

May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - Iconic beauty brand, COVERGIRL, today announced it has become the official cosmetics sponsor of the Chicago Sky, the 2021 WNBA Champions. This dynamic partnership bridges together two powerhouses committed to inspiring empowerment and self-expression, both on and off the court, while making it look effortless.

Over the last year, COVERGIRL has made intentional strides into the world of sports by activating at major sporting events and collaborating with prominent athletes through impactful social partnerships. These ongoing efforts have laid a foundation for deeper engagement within the sports community, making this partnership with the Chicago Sky a natural evolution to bridge the intersection of sports and beauty.

"COVERGIRL is proud to join forces with the Chicago Sky, a WNBA team that represents strength, resilience, and the uplifting spirit of sport," said Stefano Curti, Coty Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty. "We believe beauty is for everyone, everywhere-on the court, in the stands, and in everyday life. This partnership celebrates the power of showing up with confidence and the easy breezy joy that comes from being part of something bigger."

"The Chicago Sky are thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like COVERGIRL that aligns so well with our mission to empower women and taps into an important trend within our fast-growing league," Alex Teodosi, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, said. "This exciting partnership will help amplify Sky players' passion for beauty and self-expression while also celebrating our fans and community."

Throughout the 2025 WNBA season, fans can look forward to exclusive COVERGIRL experiences at Wintrust Arena, including interactive branded moments, product sampling, and giveaways. COVERGIRL will also partner with the WNBA team on social content from Chicago Sky athletes, community outreach and their mascot, Skye The Lioness, highlighting their individual journeys and the role beauty plays in their lives.

COVERGIRL is set to ignite the season with a lineup of fresh, buzzworthy launches spotlighting innovative face, eye, and lip products that fans won't want to miss.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.