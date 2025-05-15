Las Vegas Aces Roster Finalized Ahead of Season Opener

May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces have announced their 2025 roster ahead of the season opener on Saturday, May 17, at New York. The game will air nationally on ABC and Vegas 34 starting at 10 a.m. PT. The Aces will then travel to Connecticut for a matchup against the Sun on May 19 (4 p.m. PT, Vegas 34), before returning to Las Vegas for their home opener against Washington on May 23 (7 p.m. PT, ION and Vegas 34).

"Our training camp was extremely competitive this year. We had some tough decisions to make, but we feel that we have a group of women who are hungry for another WNBA championship," Las Vegas Aces president Nikki Fargas said. "We added championship-caliber players to our roster, which led to a very successful preseason. We are extremely excited to show everyone how singularly focused on winning another WNBA title these players are."

The Aces' 2025 roster is highlighted by four 2020 and 2024 Olympic gold medalists, including reigning 2024 WNBA M'VP A'ja Wilson, 11-year veteran guard Chelsea Gray, two-time WNBA champion Jackie Young and six-time WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd.

Loyd is set to begin her first year with the Aces after spending a decade in Seattle. The two-time All-WNBA selection and 2023 WNBA All-Star MVP has scored 5,536 career points, which ranks No. 21 on the league's all-time scoring chart.

The other three Aces returnees include center Megan Gustafson, who is currently out with a lower leg injury, along with veteran center Kiah Stokes and fourth year forward Kierstan Bell, both of whom were members of the Aces 2022 and 2023 championship teams.

Other new additions to the Aces include WNBA champion guard Dana Evans and 10-year veteran Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who is expected to miss the first half of the season while awaiting the birth of her second child, 9-year veteran Tiffany Mitchell and guard Crystal Bradford. Bradford is coming off an outstanding season at Athletes Unlimited, where she averaged 18.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 2025.

Las Vegas' 2025 draftee Aaliyah Nye looks to begin her career in the WNBA after coming off a strong preseason showing. The No. 13 overall pick averaged 11.0 points in the preseason on 46.2% shooting from 3-point range. In the first preseason game, Nye led the bench production with 17 points while going 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Rookie Elizabeth Kitley will also see the floor for the first time after missing the 2024 season due to a knee injury. Kitley was drafted in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft by Las Vegas.

Head coach Becky Hammon enters her fourth season with Las Vegas, coming into 2025 with a 87-29 regular season record, two WNBA championships, a Commissioner's Cup crown and two No. 1 regular season finishes in just three years.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.