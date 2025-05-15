Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2025 Opening Day Roster
May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has finalized its opening day roster.
The opening day roster has two returners from 2024, veteran guard Marina Mabrey and fourth-year center Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who will suit up for their second and third seasons respectively with the Sun. Connecticut welcomes key roster pieces by way of off-season trades and free agency including eight-time WNBA All-Star Tina Charles, who makes her return to the Sun for the 2025 season after beginning her WNBA career with Connecticut in 2010.
Bria Hartley, who signed a training camp contract with the team on May 11, will make her first WNBA appearance since competing in three games for Connecticut in 2022, before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Guards Lindsay Allen and Jacy Sheldon, forwards Robyn Parks and Haley Peters, and center Kariata Diaby also join the Sun for the first time this season. Rounding out the Sun's opening day roster are the Sun's 2025 WNBA Draft picks, Aneesah Morrow (No. 7), Saniya Rivers (No. 8) and Rayah Marshall (No. 25), along with the team's 2024 No. 10 overall pick, Leila Lacan (temporarily suspended due to overseas obligations).
Connecticut Sun Opening Day Roster
NO. NAME POS. HT DOB EXP COLLEGE/FROM
3 Marina Mabrey G 5-11 9/14/96 6yrs Notre Dame/USA
4 Jacy Sheldon G 5-10 8/23/00 1yr Ohio State/USA
7 Haley Peters F-G 6-3 9/17/92 3yrs Duke/USA
10 Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 8/17/00 3yrs Connecticut/USA
13 Rayah Marshall C-F 6-4 11/15/03 R USC/USA
14 Bria Hartley G 5-9 9/30/92 9yrs Connecticut/USA
15 Lindsay Allen G 5-8 3/20/95 7yrs Notre Dame/USA
21 Robyn Parks F 6-1 6/19/92 1yr VCU/USA
22 Saniya Rivers G 6-1 3/4/03 R NC State/USA
23 Kariata Diaby C 6-4 6/29/95 R Ivory Coast
24 Aneesah Morrow F 6-1 2/2/03 R LSU/USA
31 Tina Charles C 6-4 12/5/88 13yrs Connecticut/USA
47 Leila Lacan* G 5-11 6/2/04 R France
*temporarily suspended due to overseas obligations
Head Coach: Rachid Meziane
Assistant Coach: Pascal Angillis
Assistant Coach: Roneeka Hodges
Assistant Coach: Ashlee McGee
General Manager: Morgan Tuck
The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. For more ticket information, please visit: https://sun.wnba.com/tickets
