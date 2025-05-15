Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2025 Opening Day Roster

May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has finalized its opening day roster.

The opening day roster has two returners from 2024, veteran guard Marina Mabrey and fourth-year center Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who will suit up for their second and third seasons respectively with the Sun. Connecticut welcomes key roster pieces by way of off-season trades and free agency including eight-time WNBA All-Star Tina Charles, who makes her return to the Sun for the 2025 season after beginning her WNBA career with Connecticut in 2010.

Bria Hartley, who signed a training camp contract with the team on May 11, will make her first WNBA appearance since competing in three games for Connecticut in 2022, before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Guards Lindsay Allen and Jacy Sheldon, forwards Robyn Parks and Haley Peters, and center Kariata Diaby also join the Sun for the first time this season. Rounding out the Sun's opening day roster are the Sun's 2025 WNBA Draft picks, Aneesah Morrow (No. 7), Saniya Rivers (No. 8) and Rayah Marshall (No. 25), along with the team's 2024 No. 10 overall pick, Leila Lacan (temporarily suspended due to overseas obligations).

Connecticut Sun Opening Day Roster

NO. NAME POS. HT DOB EXP COLLEGE/FROM

3 Marina Mabrey G 5-11 9/14/96 6yrs Notre Dame/USA

4 Jacy Sheldon G 5-10 8/23/00 1yr Ohio State/USA

7 Haley Peters F-G 6-3 9/17/92 3yrs Duke/USA

10 Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 8/17/00 3yrs Connecticut/USA

13 Rayah Marshall C-F 6-4 11/15/03 R USC/USA

14 Bria Hartley G 5-9 9/30/92 9yrs Connecticut/USA

15 Lindsay Allen G 5-8 3/20/95 7yrs Notre Dame/USA

21 Robyn Parks F 6-1 6/19/92 1yr VCU/USA

22 Saniya Rivers G 6-1 3/4/03 R NC State/USA

23 Kariata Diaby C 6-4 6/29/95 R Ivory Coast

24 Aneesah Morrow F 6-1 2/2/03 R LSU/USA

31 Tina Charles C 6-4 12/5/88 13yrs Connecticut/USA

47 Leila Lacan* G 5-11 6/2/04 R France

*temporarily suspended due to overseas obligations

Head Coach: Rachid Meziane

Assistant Coach: Pascal Angillis

Assistant Coach: Roneeka Hodges

Assistant Coach: Ashlee McGee

General Manager: Morgan Tuck

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. For more ticket information, please visit: https://sun.wnba.com/tickets







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.