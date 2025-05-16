Atlanta Dream Fall to Washington Mystics

May 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream started Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner for the first time this season.

Atlanta's all-time record against Washington moves to 29-34 and 13-20 when playing in Washington, DC.

Gray's 19 points in the 1st half was a career-high for the 2x WNBA All-Star, eclipsing her previous record of 18 which she set in 2023.

On top of having a record-breaking night, Gray led the team in overall points scoring 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Griner finished her first regular season game with the Dream scoring 18 points, including 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Jones recorded her first double-double in a Dream uniform, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Howard began the game with a signature three-pointer, giving the Dream the early lead.

The Dream held the Mystics scoreless for the first three minutes.

Nia Coffey and Gray added a quick six point, going back-to-back three-pointers halfway into the quarter.

Paopao scored her first WNBA bucket with a smooth floater, followed immediately by a three-pointer on a Howard assist

Gray led all Dream scorers at the end of the quarter with nine points, followed by Paopao with five.

Q2

Paopao pierced the paint with an assist from Howard to score the first points for the Dream in the second quarter.

Dream went on a 10-2 run, forcing a timeout against the Mystics at the 8:35 minute mark

Gray kept the momentum going in the second quarter, accounting for 71.4% of the team points in the second quarter (10 points, two assist, and five points created from assist)

Both teams would score 21 points in the second quarter.

The Dream remained on top going into the half, leading 45-40.

Q3

Howard started out the quarter with another deep-three giving the Dream a four-point lead over the Mystics

Both teams tacked on the scoreboard, tying the game multiple times throughout the quarter

Coffey made her way into double-digit scoring, finishing the game with 10 points

Brionna Jones led Atlanta in the quarter, accounting for 54.5% of Dream points in the third quarter (six points, two assists, and six points created from assists).

Both teams kept the game in close range, tied 71-71 going into the last quarter.

Q4

Griner would give the Dream their first points in the fourth quarter, with a layup assisted by Jones.

Griner followed with three consecutive possessions scoring nine points down the stretch, knocking the Mystics lead down to four at the 3:28 mark.

Gray made a key play, earning an and-one after being fouled after a layup, bringing the Mystics lead within one point.

Atlanta had five players finish with double digit scoring: Gray (25), Griner (18), Jones (16), Howard (11), Coffey (10).







