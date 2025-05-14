Golden State Valkyries Announce Waymo as Founding Partner

May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries today announced a multi-year partnership with Waymo, making the organization a founding partner and the official autonomous ride-hailing partner of the franchise.

To tip off the partnership, Waymo will showcase a special fleet of autonomous vehicles in San Francisco wrapped in the signature Valkyries Violet during the week of the team's inaugural home opener, set for May 16 at 7 p.m. at Chase Center.

"At the intersection of groundbreaking technology and the electrifying energy of women's sports, the partnership between the Golden State Valkyries and Waymo signifies a shared commitment to innovation and building a future we both deeply believe in," said Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith. "Driven by this shared vision for what's possible, this collaboration also reflects our willingness to build unapologetically for the future, both on and off the court."

The two organizations will collaborate on a season-long activation providing fans with special Waymo perks and offers during games. Waymo will also present a digital content series, bringing fans behind the scenes and highlighting Valkyries players' stories all season long.

Waymo is also set to be the presenting partner of the "Designated Driver Program" at every Valkyries home game, encouraging fans to utilize responsible transportation to and from Chase Center.

"We are so excited to team up with the Golden State Valkyries in their inaugural year and celebrate the WNBA's first Bay Area team," said Suzanne Philion, Vice President of Marketing, Communications & Public Affairs at Waymo. "As the official autonomous ride-hail partner to the Valkyries, we're honored to support female athletes while offering a safe, convenient, and reliable transportation option for fans. Let's go, Valkyries!"

Waymo joins a growing list of Valkyries Founding Partners, including CarMax, JPMorgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, PG&E, Sephora, and United.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.