Golden State Valkyries Announce Final Roster for Inagural Season

May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have announced their final 12 person roster for the 2025 WNBA season. The team has waived Laeticia Amihere, Chloe Bibby, Elissa Cunane, Kaitlyn Chen, and Migna Touré.

2025 GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES ROSTER

# NAME POS HT EXP DOB SCHOOL COUNTRY

0 Carla Leite G 5-9 R 4/16/2004 France

5 Kayla Thornton F 6-1 9 10/20/1992 Texas-El Paso United States

7 Stephanie Talbot F 6-2 6 6/15/1994 Australia

13 Janelle Salaün F 6-2 R 9/5/2001 France

14 Temi Fágbénlé C 6-4 4 9/8/1992 USC United Kingdom

15 Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 12 9/20/1989 Connecticut United States

20 Kate Martin G 6-0 1 6/5/2000 Iowa United States

22 Veronica Burton G 5-9 3 7/12/2000 Northwestern United States

24 Cecilia Zandalasini F 6-2 3 3/16/1996 Italy

25 Monique Billings F 6-4 7 5/2/1996 UCLA United States

31 Kyara Linskens C 6-4 R 11/13/1996 Belgium

35 Julie Vanloo G 5-8 1 2/10/1993 Belgium

The final roster for the Golden State Valkyries consists of guards: #0 Carla Leite, #15 Tiffany Hayes, #20 Kate Martin, #22 Veronica Burton, and #35 Julie Vanloo; forwards: #5 Kayla Thornton, #7 Stephanie Talbot, #13 Janelle Salaün, and #24 Cecilia Zandalasini; and centers: #14 Temi Fágbénlé, #25 Monique Billings, and #31 Kyara Linskens.

The Valkyries inaugural home opener is Friday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center, followed by a matchup with the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m., also at Chase Center.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







