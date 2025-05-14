Golden State Valkyries Announce Final Roster for Inagural Season
May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have announced their final 12 person roster for the 2025 WNBA season. The team has waived Laeticia Amihere, Chloe Bibby, Elissa Cunane, Kaitlyn Chen, and Migna Touré.
2025 GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES ROSTER
# NAME POS HT EXP DOB SCHOOL COUNTRY
0 Carla Leite G 5-9 R 4/16/2004 France
5 Kayla Thornton F 6-1 9 10/20/1992 Texas-El Paso United States
7 Stephanie Talbot F 6-2 6 6/15/1994 Australia
13 Janelle Salaün F 6-2 R 9/5/2001 France
14 Temi Fágbénlé C 6-4 4 9/8/1992 USC United Kingdom
15 Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 12 9/20/1989 Connecticut United States
20 Kate Martin G 6-0 1 6/5/2000 Iowa United States
22 Veronica Burton G 5-9 3 7/12/2000 Northwestern United States
24 Cecilia Zandalasini F 6-2 3 3/16/1996 Italy
25 Monique Billings F 6-4 7 5/2/1996 UCLA United States
31 Kyara Linskens C 6-4 R 11/13/1996 Belgium
35 Julie Vanloo G 5-8 1 2/10/1993 Belgium
The final roster for the Golden State Valkyries consists of guards: #0 Carla Leite, #15 Tiffany Hayes, #20 Kate Martin, #22 Veronica Burton, and #35 Julie Vanloo; forwards: #5 Kayla Thornton, #7 Stephanie Talbot, #13 Janelle Salaün, and #24 Cecilia Zandalasini; and centers: #14 Temi Fágbénlé, #25 Monique Billings, and #31 Kyara Linskens.
The Valkyries inaugural home opener is Friday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center, followed by a matchup with the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m., also at Chase Center.
For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2025
- Chicago Sky Foundation Announces Fifth Annual Women's Small Business Cohort Pitch Competition - Chicago Sky
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Final Roster for Inagural Season - Golden State Valkyries
- Phoenix Mercury Launch PHX ID: Innovative, All-In-One App Experience - Phoenix Mercury
- Golden State Unveils Valkyries Collective - Golden State Valkyries
- Storm Set Roster for 2025 Season Opener - Seattle Storm
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Audacy as Radio Partner - Golden State Valkyries
- Dallas Wings Waive Joyner Holmes - Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun Sell out of Season Ticket Memberships for the First Time in Team History - Connecticut Sun
- Connecticut Sun Announce New England Ford as Official SUV Partner - Connecticut Sun
- Connecticut Sun Waives Madison Hayes and Amy Okonkwo - Connecticut Sun
- Atlanta Dream Launches 2025 Campaign: Our City. Our Dream. - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Final Roster for Inagural Season
- Golden State Unveils Valkyries Collective
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Audacy as Radio Partner
- Valkyries Announce Full Week of Community Activations Leading to May 16 Home Opener
- Golden State Valkyries Power up Community Impact with PG&E as Founding Partner