Chicago Sky Foundation Announces Fifth Annual Women's Small Business Cohort Pitch Competition

May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - In celebration of National Small Business Week, the Chicago Sky Foundation announced today the 2025 Women's Small Business Cohort Pitch Competition - a groundbreaking initiative exclusively for women entrepreneurs.

Finalists will have the opportunity to win up to $25,000 in funding to elevate their businesses and expand their community impact.

The Chicago Sky Foundation remains committed to empowering women through economic development initiatives like this transformative program. The 2025 cohort is focused on uplifting Chicago-based business owners who demonstrate innovation, leadership and a deep-rooted commitment to their communities.

Eight finalists will be selected to participate in a four-week journey of growth, mentorship and business development. Each finalist will be paired with corporate and government experts who will provide guidance on scaling their business and refining their pitch. The program culminates in a live pitch event before a panel of distinguished judges - composed of influential women business leaders from across Chicago - this July.

"When we elevate the potential of our city's women small business owners, it's about more than economic growth," said Executive Director of the Chicago Sky Foundation Awvee Storey. "It's about creating sustainable opportunities that uplift families and transform communities."

In addition to the competition, the Chicago Sky will host a Women's Empowerment Panel on June 17 for women small business owners seeking insights on access to resources and networking. The panel will feature keynote speaker Diane Primo, CEO of Purpose Brand, and will be moderated by ABC7's Jamine Minor. Panelists include Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, City Clerk Anna Valencia and 11th Ward Alderman Nicole Lee.

Applications for the pitch competition are due by May 27, 2025.

