Storm Set Roster for 2025 Season Opener

May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm finalized its 2025 roster ahead of the team's season opener this Saturday, May 17 at PHX Arena against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Storm returns four players from last season, including Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Ezi Magbegor, and Gabby Williams. Ogwumike's nine All-Star selections and seven All-Defensive Team selections are both tied for the most among active players. Diggins, a six-time All-WNBA selection, set a Storm franchise record with 257 assists in 2024 and became the first guard in WNBA history to record at least 50 steals and 35 blocks in a single season. Magbegor and Williams return to Seattle after successful seasons overseas, as Magbegor led ZVVZ USK Praha to the team's first EuroLeague Championship in over a decade, while Williams won her second EuroLeague Defensive Player of the Year award and led Fenerbahce to a Turkish League championship.

Seattle's new additions include a trio of veteran free agents in Alysha Clark, Erica Wheeler and Katie Lou Samuelson. Clark won two WNBA championships with the Storm in 2018 and 2020 and became the first player in WNBA history to shoot better than 48% from beyond the arc with at least 30 three-point attempts in consecutive seasons during her tenure in Seattle. Wheeler, the first player in WNBA history to win All-Star Game MVP after going undrafted, joins Diggins as one of just 10 active players with multiple seasons averaging at least five assists per game. Samuelson returns to Seattle after shooting a career-high 45.6% (72-158) from the field with Storm in 2021 but will miss the upcoming season due to a torn ACL.

The Storm selected 6-foot-6 center Dominique Malonga with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Malonga, a two-time EuroCup monthly MVP who won a silver medal with France last summer, will be the youngest player in the WNBA this season at just 19-years-old.

Offseason trades brought in Li Yueru, a three-time Chinese WCBA champion, and Lexie Brown, one of the league's premier three-point shooters. Yueru bolsters Seattle's frontcourt rotation and recorded a double-double in the Storm's preseason win over Connecticut. Brown brings WNBA championship experience and is one of four players with multiple seasons of at least 50 three-pointers and 38% shooting from beyond the arc since entering the league in 2018.

Seattle also signed Zia Cooke, who ranked in the top 10 among bench guards for points per 100 possessions last season and shot a career-best 38.2% from three-point range in the Australian WNBL this offseason.

Following the team's contest in Phoenix, they will head to Dallas to face the Wings on Monday, May 19 before returning to Seattle for their home opener on Friday, May 23 against the Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena.

Following the team's contest in Phoenix, they will head to Dallas to face the Wings on Monday, May 19 before returning to Seattle for their home opener on Friday, May 23 against the Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena.







