Atlanta Dream Launches 2025 Campaign: Our City. Our Dream.

May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - In advance of its much-anticipated 2025 season, the Atlanta Dream announced a powerful new brand campaign: Our City. Our Dream. This mantra will anchor the Dream's season both on and off the court, with themes and visuals aiming to empower and uplift women and girls and serve as a catalyst to further unite the city of Atlanta.

"This campaign is a declaration of who we are and what we stand for," said Morgan Shaw Parker, President and COO of the Dream. "Over the last four years under new ownership, the Dream have not just accepted stereotypical narratives around women's sports - we've re-written them. Both on and off the court. Atlanta is the heart of culture, progress, and possibility, and our goal is to give a voice to the women and girls who are continuing to push boundaries. Our athletes, our employees and our brand continue to serve as an example for what we can achieve together - because if you can dream it, you can be it."

The campaign launch video features Atlanta Dream co-owner, two-time WNBA champion, sports analyst and ground-breaking entrepreneur Renee Montgomery alongside 13-year-old Aubrey Bush, a rising basketball talent playing for FBC AAU, the same team as her idol and Dream star, Rhyne Howard. Donning a Howard jersey, Aubrey embodies the next generation of dreamers.

This integrated marketing campaign consists of a short film, digital and traditional advertising, imagery, retail merchandise, community programming, in-arena experiences, and sponsorship elements. The theme - Our City. Our Dream. - is derived from the team's connection to its hometown and its aspirational goals to make a positive impact on the community by inspiring a movement that empowers women and girls to dream without limits.

The Dream has always been about more than basketball and the brand's connection to Atlanta runs deep. The team was named, through a city-wide vote, after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech and Our City. Our Dream. embodies the organization's values and the relentless pursuit of progress both on and off the court.

"This campaign builds off the incredible relationship between our team, our fans and our hometown," said Hannah Spencer, Atlanta Dream Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Insights. "For women and girls who are so often under-represented, the connection isn't just about the game; it's about our collective journey to dream without limits and to continue fueling this powerful movement we're building together in Atlanta."

The Dream enter the 2025 season with unprecedented momentum, ignited by the offseason acquisitions of Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. They join a powerhouse core led by All-Stars Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, alongside newly appointed Head Coach Karl Smesko.

The 2025 Dream season tips off this Friday, May 16 at the Washington Mystics with the home opener on May 22 in State Farm Arena against the Indiana Fever. With multiple games already sold out for the season, limited tickets are still available at atlantadream.com.







