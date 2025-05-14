Connecticut Sun Announce New England Ford as Official SUV Partner

May 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun today proudly announced a new partnership with Your New England Ford Dealers, naming the automotive leaders as the Official SUV Partner of the team for the 2025 season. The one-year deal brings with it an exciting lineup of activations and content designed to deepen fan engagement and showcase the vibrant personalities of Sun players both on and off the court.

As part of the agreement, Your New England Ford Dealers will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of DRIP, the team's fashion-forward initiative that celebrates game day style and individual player expression. The partnership will also include the presenting sponsorship of two original content series. Under the Hood offers fans exclusive behind-the-scenes access to training camp and the inner workings of the team throughout the season. Carpool Karaoke, a lighthearted and personality-driven series, brings fans closer to their favorite players as they sing, laugh, and connect off the court.

In-arena excitement will be taken to new levels with "The Great New England Chase", a series of three on-court activations that will invite fans to participate in fun, high-energy challenges. These events are designed to spotlight the many communities Your New England Ford Dealers serves, celebrating the diverse and passionate fan base across the region.

"We're thrilled to welcome the New England Ford Dealers to the Sun family," said Jen Rizzotti, President of the Connecticut Sun. "This partnership goes far beyond a logo-it's about creating dynamic, meaningful experiences for our fans and providing new ways to connect with our players. We're proud to work with a brand that shares our deep roots in New England and our passion for community."







