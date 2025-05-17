2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty Unveil Championship Ring

May 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty received their 2024 WNBA Championship Rings in a ring and banner-raising ceremony prior to their 2025 season opener at Barclays Center today, Saturday, May 17. Mirroring the Liberty's commitment to excellence and honoring the borough of Brooklyn, the 2024 WNBA Championship Ring was designed in collaboration with both renowned industry leader in bespoke diamond creations, Jason of Beverly Hills, and Brooklyn-based designers, Dynasty and Soull Ogun of L'Enchanteur. Partnering with these designers, the ring tells the Liberty story of resilience, perseverance, and legacy.

The Liberty are an original franchise of the WNBA and their 2024 Championship win marked their first-ever WNBA Championship in 28 seasons and New York City's first professional basketball championship since 1973. More than just a commemorative piece of jewelry, the 2024 Championship Ring stands as a tangible tribute to the team's enduring spirit, core values, and the city they represent.

"The Liberty's 2024 WNBA Championship Ring reflects the tenacity, determination and greatness of this team and of New York City itself," said Clara Wu Tsai, Governor, New York Liberty. "Our goal for the ring's design was to honor our players while also incorporating the spirit of Brooklyn. We were fortunate to find collaborators equally dedicated to the same mission. The craftsmanship of Jason of Beverly Hills combined with the artistry of the Ogun sisters brought to life an exceptional piece of jewelry."

Alongside imagery of the Liberty's signature torch, the ring presents a symbolic motif: a leaf rising from cracks in concrete, a design crafted by Soull Ogun paying tribute to New York, "The Concrete Jungle." The leaf represents the Liberty's steadfast spirit; the budding leaf, a reminder that the team's first WNBA Championship is just the beginning of the Liberty story.

"In creating the 2024 WNBA Championship Ring, the New York Liberty reflect on our story on and off the court - our commitment to pursuing the dream of a WNBA Championship for 28 years and the pride we take in bringing New York this championship," said Keia Clarke, CEO, New York Liberty. "This ring is a tribute to every fan, every player who believed in the New York Liberty and shared in our unforgettable 2024 title run."

Every detail of the 2024 Championship Ring tells a piece of the Liberty's story. A single diamond in the trophy commemorates the franchise's first-ever WNBA title. The 28 points of Paraiba on the leaf symbolize the team's 28 seasons in the league. Over six carats of white diamonds reflect the six years under the ownership of Joe and Clara Wu Tsai. Eleven black diamonds represent the team's 2024 playoff wins, while 32 points of black diamonds honor the Liberty's 32 regular-season wins-tying a franchise-best record of 32-8 and making them the first team in WNBA history with back-to-back 30+ win seasons. A first-of-its-kind design from the Ogun sisters, the square top of the ring opens to reveal a pair of earrings, specially designed by Jason of Beverly Hills. The earrings are designed to give players a piece of jewelry for everyday wear that ties them to their championship and ring.

Jason Arasheben, Founder & CEO, Jason of Beverly Hills adds, "This wasn't just a ring-it was a responsibility. The New York Liberty waited 28 seasons for this moment, and we knew the jewelry needed to reflect every ounce of that journey. From the torch to the concrete leaf motif, every detail in the design was carefully chosen to honor the legacy, grit, and passion behind this historic win. Collaborating with Dynasty and Soull Ogun allowed us to create something truly unique-merging our craftsmanship with their powerful artistic vision and deep ties to Brooklyn. The result is a bold and meaningful tribute that speaks not only to the strength of this team but to the spirit of the city it represents. This is the first time we have ever done earrings inside the ring too, which is really special. At Jason of Beverly Hills, we pride ourselves on creating rings that tell stories, and the story of the 2024 New York Liberty is one of resilience, purpose, and transformation. This piece is as iconic as the championship it celebrates-and we're proud to have been part of it."

"We're honored to be part of such a historic moment in sports with the New York Liberty, bringing the championship to our hometown of Brooklyn," said Dynasty and Soull Ogun, Founders, L'Enchanteur. "A diamond in the rough, also growing from the concrete."

To share the excitement of the team's WNBA victory, the Liberty are proud to present fans with an assortment of Championship jewelry samples on site at Barclays Center. Orders will be facilitated onsite, as each piece will be made to order.







