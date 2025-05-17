Valkyries Open up Long-Awaited Golden State Era on Friday Night

May 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden State Valkyries tipped off their inaugural season home opener on Friday night, falling to Los Angeles, 84-67.

By the Numbers

- The Valkyries drew a sellout attendance of 18,064, which is the second-highest attendance by a WNBA team in their first-ever home game (Washington Mystics - 20,674 on 6/19/1998)

o Tonight's attendance was also the sixth highest in a team's first home game of the season.

- Kayla Thornton recorded the first-ever points in franchise history at the 9:36 mark. Kate Martin handed out the first assist at 8:14, and Temi Fágbénlé knocked down the first three-pointer at 6:53 in the first quarter.

- Tiffany Hayes led the team with 19 points on 43.8 percent (7-16) shooting and nine rebounds.

- Fágbénlé posted 15 points on 75.0 percent (6-8) shooting, Julie Vanloo added 14 points off the bench, nine of which came in the third on three-straight threes.

- Golden State had 19 assists on 29 field goals.

Game Rewind

Thornton got things going with a defensive rebound and a layup in transition for the early 2-0 lead. Fágbénlé made a jumper off an assist from Veronica Burton to put the hosts up four. Los Angeles was able to tie things up at 8-8 on Azurá Stevens' layup. Hayes got the steal-and-score midway through the first quarter to give Golden State a 10-8 advantage, and Fágbénlé added a three the next possession. The back-and-forth continued with both teams trading baskets before Hayes' three put the Valkyries up one going into the second.

Vanloo gave Golden State a 25-22 lead on her first three of the night. The Sparks put together a 9-0 run to go up 38-30. The Valkyries cut it to three on a Thornton jumper, and Burton knocked down two free throws in the final minute to go into halftime down 42-39.

Martin made both free throws to start the second half for Golden State, and Hayes made a three a few minutes later to counter Kelsey Plum's three-pointer the previous possession. Los Angeles pushed their lead to 53-44 on a 7-0 run. With just under three to go, Vanloo knocked down a three, then followed up with another to cut it to nine and force a Sparks timeout. Vanloo continued her sharp shooting out of the break with her third consecutive three, all on assists from Fágbénlé, that made it 62-56. Golden State ended the third on a 12-4 run to cut the deficit to six, 66-60.

Hayes opened the fourth with a nice behind-the-back dribble to the layup, but Los Angeles once again put together a 7-0 run to go up 11 before Billings made a three from the wing. Golden State struggled offensively, scoring just seven points in the quarter as Los Angeles closed out the win on an 18-5 run for the season-opening victory.

Up Next

Golden State hosts Washington on Wednesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. on KPIX+, KMAX, 95.7 The Game, and the Audacy App.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







