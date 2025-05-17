Sky Lose 58-93 in 2025 Season Opener in Indiana

May 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky opened the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17, losing to the Indiana Fever 58-93 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Angel Reese led the Sky in scoring with 12 points to go along with 17 rebounds, earning a double-double in her 2025 debut. Ariel Atkins made her Chicago Sky debut, scoring 11 points along with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Courtney Vandersloot officially made her return to the Sky where she played from 2011-22. She finished Saturday's game with four points, four rebounds and five assists. Alongside Atkins, Kia Nurse, Rebecca Allen, Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld made their Chicago Sky debuts on Saturday.

Kamilla Cardoso recorded seven points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals for the Sky while Rachel Banham added eight points and Rebecca Allen tallied seven.

For Indiana, Caitlin Clark opened the regular season with a triple-double, notching 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a career-high four blocks. Aliyah Boston recorded a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double, and Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell added 15 points apiece.

Other highlights include:

DeWanna Bonner passed Tina Thompson (7,488 career points) for third on the WNBA's all-time points list with 7,489 after Saturday's game

Bonner tied Tina Thompson for eighth on the WNBA's all-time rebounds list with 3,070 career rebounds

Boston tied her career high with five blocks

Lexie Hull tied her career high in rebounds with nine

NEXT UP : The Sky head back to Chicago for the 2025 home opener against the New York Liberty on Thursday, May 22. Last season, the Sky went 1-3 against the eventual-champion Liberty. The Sky are 35-35 all time against New York.

New York opened the season on Saturday, defeating the Las Vegas Aces in their season opener, 92-78. In that game, Breanna Stewart recorded 25 points and nine rebounds and Natasha Cloud notched 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Jonquel Jones secured a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds while adding six assists.

The game between the Sky and the Liberty tips off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Fever went on a 12-2 run from 7:46 to 3:02 in the second quarter

Indiana outscored Chicago 45-32 in the first half

The Fever went on a 25-6 run from 4:09 in the third quarter to 4:29 in the fourth quarter

The Fever went on a 10-2 run from 2:34 to 0:34 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Fever blocked four shots in the second quarter

The Sky recorded three blocks in the second quarter

The Fever shot 44.7% (17 of 38) from the field and 33.3% (4 of 12) from deep in the first half while the Sky shot 28.9% (13 of 45) from the field and 25.0% (4 of 16) from three

In all, Indiana shot 46.7% (35 of 75) from the field and 33.3% (7 of 21) from three while Chicago shot 29.1% (23 of 79) from the floor and 22.2% (6 of 27) from deep

The Fever recorded three blocks in the fourth quarter

Indiana recorded 13 steals and Chicago finished with five

The Sky were outscored in the paint 26-48

CHICAGO NOTES:

Courtney Vandersloot tied Sylvia Fowles (399 career games started) for 17th on the all-time games started list

Rebecca Allen scored five of the Sky's 15 points in the second quarter

Angel Reese recorded six of the Sky's 12 rebounds in the third quarter and all four of their offensive boards in the period

Rachel Banham accounted for seven of the Sky's 13 points in the fourth quarter

INDIANA NOTES:

DeWanna Bonner passed Sylvia Fowles (399 career games started) for 16th on the all-time games started list at 400, she also tied Tangela Smith

Aliyah Boston passed Ebony Hoffman (100) for sixth on the Fever's all-time blocks list with 104 after today's game

Natasha Howard accounted for 11 of the Fever's 22 points in the first quarter (eight points, three created from assists)

Kelsey Mitchell accounted for 11 of the Fever's 22 points in the first quarter (nine points, two points from assists)

Caitlin Clark accounted for 13 of Indiana's 23 points in the second quarter (seven points, six points from assists)

Clark accounted for 11 of the Fever's 20 points in the third quarter (two points, nine points from assists)

Aliyah Boston scored eight of the Fever's 23 points in the second quarter

Boston recorded nine of the Fever's 23 points in the third quarter







