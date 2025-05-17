Sky Open 2025 Regular Season on Road in Indiana

May 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky open the 2025 regular season in Indianapolis on May 17 at 2 p.m. for the first of five games against the Fever this year. Last season, the Sky went 1-3 against Indiana, but three of the four matchups were decided by fewer than 10 points.

Chicago made a concerted effort to address its three-point shooting and playmaking in the offseason, which both ranked toward the bottom of the league last year. Courtney Vandersloot makes her regular season return to the Sky on Saturday after spending 2023 and 2024 in New York.

In addition, Saturday's game will likely feature debuts for several new key additions for the Sky. Chicago traded for Ariel Atkins in the offseason, and the two-time champion will provide both spacing and defense. Kia Nurse started all three preseason games for Chicago and will look to be a significant threat from deep for the Sky in this game and all season.

The Sky also added Rebecca Allen via trade and Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld in the draft. Chicago went 2-1 in the preseason.

Saturday's game will also mark the head-coaching debut of Tyler Marsh, who previously served as an assistant on Las Vegas's staff.

After losing in the first round of the playoffs last season, the Fever made significant changes to their roster. Indiana hired former Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White and then surrounded their core with All-Star veterans in DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.

The Fever closed last regular season on a strong note, going 19-12 after a tough start to finish the year 20-20.

What to watch in Saturday's game: The Sky's defense

One of the biggest takeaways from watching the Sky's preseason games is the swarming defense the lineup provides from top to bottom. Seemingly every player provided a solid volume of on- and off-ball pressure in each of the three preseason games, leading to several possessions that made both the Brazilian National Team and Minnesota Lynx reset their offense.

The growth of the Sky's young core led by Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, alongside perimeter-savvy vets in Atkins, Nurse and Allen make this a team with tremendous upside on both sides of the ball. Facing off against a Fever offense that ranked third in the league last year will make for an exciting challenge in game one of the regular season.







