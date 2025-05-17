Indiana Fever Open 2025 Season with Emphatic 93-58 Victory over Chicago Sky

May 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever opened the 2025 season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a dominant 93-58 win over the visiting Chicago Sky. A triple-double from Caitlin Clark and a double-double from Aliyah Boston helped give the team its second-largest margin of victory in team history.

The game also saw DeWanna Bonner make WNBA history, scoring her 7,489th all-time point with 3:10 on the clock in the fourth quarter, pushing her past Tina Thompson into third place all-time.

Clark recorded Indiana's first points of the season, making two free throws in the opening minute. Nine points, including two three pointers, from Kelsey Mitchell and eight points from Natasha Howard helped give the Fever a 22-17 lead at the end of the first quarter. Indiana's strong second-quarter defense where Boston, Clark and Lexie Hull each recorded three rebounds paired with eight points from Boston and seven from Clark lifted the Fever to a 13-point lead at the halftime break.

Boston earned her first double-double of the season late in the third quarter, making her 10th rebound of the night with 2:11 left in the quarter. Clark followed shortly thereafter in the eighth minute of the fourth quarter, recording her 10th assist on a jump shot from Boston. She completed the triple-double with 2:21 left on the clock, grabbing her 10th rebound for her first triple-double of the season and the third of her career.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Caitlin Clark scored the first points of the 2025 Indiana Fever season, making two free throws in the opening minute.

- With 3:13 left in the game DeWanna Bonner scored her seventh point of the night, officially making her the third-highest scorer in WNBA history, surpassing Tina Thompson. Bonner finished the night with seven points, giving her 7,489 all-time points scored across her career.

- Aliyah Boston recorded her first double-double of the season, finishing the night with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

- Caitlin Clark recorded her first triple-double of the season, finishing the night with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Clark is now tied with Candace Parker for the third most in WNBA history with three.

- Clark also made four blocks, more than any single game in her college and professional career, good for the most in a single game by any point guard in WNBA history.

- Rookie Makayla Timpson recorded her first professional points via free throws in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with four points total.

- The 35-point margin of victory is tied for the second largest in team history, matching a 98-63 win over Los Angeles on 7/31/11.

- The Fever recorded 37 defensive rebounds, tied for the third most in team history, last occurring on 7/11/21.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever remain at Gainbridge Fieldhouse where they will host the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. ET.







